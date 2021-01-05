comscore Xiaomi Mi 10i launching in India today: How to watch live stream and more
Xiaomi Mi 10i launching in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price and more

Xiaomi Mi 10i will be another member of the Mi 10 series but is rumored to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G launched recently

After various teasers, Xiaomi is all geared up to launch its new smartphone in the Mi 10 series — the Mi 10i — in India today. While the smartphone is claimed to be a revamped version of a Redmi Note 9 Pro, the company states otherwise and suggests that the smartphone is a specially-designed one for the Indian market and the ‘i’ in Mi 10i stands for India. Keep on reading to know more about the to-be-announced Xiaomi smartphone. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i price in India leaked ahead of launch

Mi 10i India launch today: How to watch the live stream?

The Mi 10i will be launched via an online event in the country today scheduled to take place at 12 pm. The launch will be live-streamed via the company’s YouTube channel. Here’s a link: Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset launched: Will power budget phones from Xiaomi, Nokia and more

Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro leaked image reveals quad rear cameras, 120x zoom support

Alternatively, users can head to Xiaomi’s website or social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to watch the launch and get updated about the new smartphone.

Mi 10i India launch today: Expected price, availability

The Mi 10i is confirmed to be fall under Rs. 30,000, as revealed by Xiaomi CEO Manu Kumar Jain via a tweet. While we don’t the exact figure, it could start at Rs. 27,000.

The smartphone will be available to buy via Amazon India. There is also a dedicated landing page for the same.

Mi 10i India launch today: Expected features, specs

Xiaomi has been throwing tidbits about the Mi 10i lately. There is also a dedicated microsite for the smartphone that hints at a number of features the device will get.

It is confirmed that the Mi 10i will come with 5G connectivity, 108-megapixel quad rear cameras, arranged in a circular camera module. The smartphone will be the first to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor and will get a high refresh rate. As for the design, the Mi 10i is confirmed to get a punch-hole display and two color options, namely, Pacific Sunrise and Midnight Black.

Talking about the rumors, if the Mi 10i is a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G launched in November last year, it is expected to come with a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and run MIUI 12 based on Android 11. Camera-wise, apart from the main 108-megapixel camera, the other cameras will include a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera will stand at 16-megapixel.

  Published Date: January 5, 2021 9:07 AM IST

