Xiaomi Mi 10i with 108MP quad rear cameras launched in India: Price, features, specs

Xiaomi Mi 10i comes with 108-megapixel quad rear cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, 5G support, and more features

mi 10i india launch

Image: Amritanshu Mukherjee

Xiaomi has finally launched the Mi 10i as part of the Mi 10 series via an online event in India. The smartphone, which the company has been teasing for a while now, is a rebranded version of the recently-launched Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and is the first launch of 2021 in the country. Read on to know more about the new Xiaomi smartphone. Also Read - List of Smartphones Launching in January 2021 in India

Xiaomi Mi 10i Price, Availability

The Mi 10i comes in three RAM/Storage variants in India. It is priced at Rs. 20,999 for 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, Rs. 21,999 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and Rs. 23,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Also Read - Mi A3 bricked after Android 11 update, Xiaomi promises a free fix

The smartphone will be available to buy via Amazon India and Mi.com, starting January 8. Amazon Prime members can get early access to the sale on January 7. Also Read - Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 9T launch date

As for the offers, interested buyers can get an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 via ICICI Bank cards and EMI option, along with Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs. 10,000.

Xiaomi Mi 10i Features, Specs

The Xiaomi Mi 10i comes with a number of highlights. There are 108-megapixel quad rear cameras, 5G support, a 120Hz display, and more. Starting with the cameras, the smartphone gets four rear cameras placed in a circular camera module. The main camera stands at 108-megapixel and the ultra-wide lens stands at 13-megapixel. There is also a 2-megapixel macro lens along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is configured at 16-megapixel.

The phone comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AdaptiveSync display with a punch-hole in the middle and a 120Hz refresh rate. There is support for a variable refresh rate (30Hz to 120Hz) depending upon the use case. The device is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor.

It sources its fuel from a 4,820mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

  • Published Date: January 5, 2021 12:37 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 5, 2021 12:39 PM IST

