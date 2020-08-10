comscore Xiaomi Mi 10i launching in India as renamed Mi Note 10 Lite
The Mi Note 10 from Xiaomi is expected to launch in India as the Mi 10i. Xiaomi could launch the phone soon as a OnePlus Nord challenger.

  • Updated: August 10, 2020 10:46 AM IST
Earlier in the year, Xiaomi confirmed bringing more smartphone to India under the Mi series branding. The Mi 10 flagship was the first proof of that, setting the bar high for Xiaomi India. Surely, more phones are supposed to launch with the Mi nametag and the next one has just been leaked. It’s not a new phone but yet another rebranded product from the European market. It will be called the Mi 10i and is just a rebranded Mi Note 10 Lite. Also Read - Samsung jumps back to 2nd spot behind Xiaomi in India

The leak comes courtesy of a report from Gizmochina suggesting the Mi 10i’s launch. Found in the codes by @_the_tech_guy, it suggests that Xiaomi is planning to launch phone in India soon. The code lists the Mi 10i as a variant of the Mi Note 10 Lite, thereby suggesting a renaming of the same phone for India. The specifications and launch date are not revealed yet but we may not have to wait for long. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra coming soon with better camera and specs

In the last few weeks, more manufacturers have launched midrange phones under Rs 30,000 in the market. The OnePlus Nord has been the most notable one and Xiaomi will want to tackle that with a new product. The Mi 10i may do the job, sitting as Xiaomi’s offering in the sub-Rs 30,000 segment. The company may even aim for a price close to Rs 20,000 to make it more attractive. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 5G available for Rs 42,999 at Amazon Independence Day Sale

Expected launch date

Xiaomi recently axed its Android One programme and that means there won’t be any Mi A4 this year. The A series used to launch in August as Xiaomi’s affordable stock Android offering. This launch slot could now be used for the Mi 10i. Hence, you can expect the Mi 10i to launch in late August or early September.

Mi 10i specifications

Given that the Mi 10i could just be a renamed Mi Note 10 Lite, the specifications of the phone could be the same. That’s a good thing as the Mi Note 10 Lite has some premium features without costing a lot. The phone launched in Europe as a 4G device and we expect it to be the same for the Indian market.

The Mi 10i could have the same Snapdragon 730G chipset aided by up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This phone may get the 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with curved edges to the side. There will be a small notch on the top to hold the front camera. At the back, there’s a quad-camera setup with a rectangular module. The phone will rely on a 5260mAh battery and gets 30W fast charging.

As for the cameras on the European model, the main unit at the back is a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. You also see a 5-megapixel macro camera as well as a 2-megapixel depth camera here. The front camera uses a 16-megapixel sensor. We expect the same cameras to come over to the Mi 10i in India.

  • Published Date: August 10, 2020 10:40 AM IST
  • Updated Date: August 10, 2020 10:46 AM IST

