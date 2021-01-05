comscore Xiaomi Mi 10i price in India, launch today, sale date, specs, design
Xiaomi Mi 10i is set to launch in India today at the company's first ever virtual event of 2021. Ahead of launch, the price of the phone has been revealed.

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi Mi 10i is all set to launch in India today at the company’s first ever virtual event of 2021. Ahead of the official announcement, a report coming from India Today Tech tipped the India price of the Xiaomi Mi 10i. According to the report, the upcoming Mi smartphone will be priced around Rs 27,000. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i launching in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price and more

After the price was tipped, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain tweeted the article and said, “will be one of the best, if not the BEST device under 30K.” However, there’s a twist in the story. Another tipster who goes by the name Abhishek Yadav revealed that the Mi 10i will be priced at Rs 21,999 for the base model. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset launched: Will power budget phones from Xiaomi, Nokia and more

Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro leaked image reveals quad rear cameras, 120x zoom support

We suggest you take this piece of news with a pinch of salt until the company officially announces the India pricing of the Xiaomi Mi 10i. This is because in various occasions in the past Xiaomi has tipped the wrong price of its upcoming products to build up the hype.

The launch event of the Mi smartphone will begin 12noon. The launch event livestream can be watched on Xiaomi’s official YouTube channel, social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook and website, mi.com.

What we know about Xiaomi Mi 10i?

A lot has been talked about the Mi 10i in the last few days. The company has already confirmed that the Mi smartphone will come packed with a 108-megapixel primary rear camera and 120hz screen refresh rate.

The smartphone will be available on Amazon.in once it goes official in the country later today. The Mi 10i has been listed on the e-commerce website for a few days now. Besides Amazon, the smartphone will be available on mi.com, Mi home stores and other partner stores across the country. The sale date is yet to be confirmed.

In terms of specifications, the Mi 10i is expected to come packed with a 6.7-inches IPS LCD screen with 120hz refresh rate and a 4820mAh battery paired with fast charging support. One of the biggest highlights of the smartphone will be its 5G compatibility.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 5, 2021 9:24 AM IST

