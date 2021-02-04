comscore Xiaomi Mi 10T and 10T Pro receive Android 11, here's how to download
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 10T and 10T Pro start receiving Android 11 update, here's how you can download
News

Xiaomi Mi 10T and 10T Pro start receiving Android 11 update, here's how you can download

News

Xiaomi has rolled out the Android 11 update for the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro for users in India. Here's how you can check the update on your phone.

mi-10T-3

Xiaomi had launched the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro in India last year and the duo is finally receiving the Android 11 update in the country. Also Read - Here's how you can unlock your iPhone with the Apple Watch

Indian Mi 10T series users will be the first in the world to receive the Android 11 build number 12.1.1.0 RJDINXM update that is 2.8GB in size. The update also brings with it some security patches for the month of January. Also Read - This rare Apple computer made by Steve Jobs is on sale

What to expect in Android 11?

Mi 10T and 10T Pro users updating their smartphone will receive features like a more efficient media control tool, a native smart home control, default screen recorder, one-time permissions to apps and certain security fixes. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 to get this flagship feature along with Face ID technology

How do download Android 11 update

You can download the latest Android 11 update for the 10T series Xiaomi phones by going to the phone’s Settings and select ‘About phone’.

Then, tap on the MIUI Version and then you will be direct to a page with the option ‘Check for updates’.

There you need to check the latest firmware option and select download if it is available. Make sure you have at least 3GB for free disk space on your phone before you download the update and also ensure you have enough battery life before upgrading.

You also get an option to schedule the update for later when you do not need to use the phone.

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro specifications

Both Xiaomi smartphones come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display and support for 144Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The duo comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and for graphics processing, you have an Andreno 650 GPU.

You get 128GB of internal storage with the devices with RAM options between 6GB and 8GB. You also have the option of expanding the storage via microSD card.

The dual SIM Xiaomi smartphones are currently running on Android 10 and MIUI 12 operating system.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 4, 2021 3:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

realme X7 Pro launched in the Indian market: Price, specifications and more
Photo Gallery
realme X7 Pro launched in the Indian market: Price, specifications and more
Realme X7 Pro launched in India at Rs 29,999, here's a look at what it offers

Photo Gallery

Realme X7 Pro launched in India at Rs 29,999, here's a look at what it offers

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 India launch on February 10

News

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 India launch on February 10

Realme X7 Pro Review: Great on battery life but misses out on camera

Reviews

Realme X7 Pro Review: Great on battery life but misses out on camera

Fake WhatsApp was used to target iPhone users

News

Fake WhatsApp was used to target iPhone users

Nokia 1.4 entry-level Android Go smartphone launched

News

Nokia 1.4 entry-level Android Go smartphone launched

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Xiaomi Mi 10T and 10T Pro Android 11 updates available: Here's how to download

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 India launch on February 10

Fake WhatsApp was used to target iPhone users

Nokia 1.4 entry-level Android Go smartphone launched

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro with dual 5G support launched in India

Who is Andy Jassy, the next Amazon CEO?

WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure

This is how you can stop Facebook from tracking you

What is Bitcoin? Is trading Bitcoin legal in India? and more

Twitter high-profile Indian accounts withheld case: All queries explained

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 10T and 10T Pro Android 11 updates available: Here's how to download

News

Xiaomi Mi 10T and 10T Pro Android 11 updates available: Here's how to download
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021
Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch feature: Here's all you need to know

News

Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch feature: Here's all you need to know
iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2021: What this upcoming Apple iPhone will offer?

News

iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2021: What this upcoming Apple iPhone will offer?

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia के दो बजट स्मार्टफोन 10 फरवरी को भारत में हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Poco Anniversary Sale शुरू, Flipkart से सस्ते में खरीदें Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro और Poco C3 स्मार्टफोन

Realme X7 5G और Realme X7 Pro 5G भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Xiaomi Redmi K40 सीरीज के 3 स्मार्टफोन करेगा लॉन्च, Redmi K40 Pro में होगा 108MP कैमरा सेंसर

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G जल्द होगा लॉन्च, FCC पर हुआ स्पॉट

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review
FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

Features

FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

Hands On

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

News

Xiaomi Mi 10T and 10T Pro Android 11 updates available: Here's how to download
News
Xiaomi Mi 10T and 10T Pro Android 11 updates available: Here's how to download
Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 India launch on February 10

News

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 India launch on February 10
Fake WhatsApp was used to target iPhone users

News

Fake WhatsApp was used to target iPhone users
Nokia 1.4 entry-level Android Go smartphone launched

News

Nokia 1.4 entry-level Android Go smartphone launched
Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro with dual 5G support launched in India

Mobiles

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro with dual 5G support launched in India

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers