had launched the and the Mi 10T Pro in India last year and the duo is finally receiving the update in the country. Also Read - Here's how you can unlock your iPhone with the Apple Watch

Indian Mi 10T series users will be the first in the world to receive the Android 11 build number 12.1.1.0 RJDINXM update that is 2.8GB in size. The update also brings with it some security patches for the month of January. Also Read - This rare Apple computer made by Steve Jobs is on sale

What to expect in Android 11?

Mi 10T and 10T Pro users updating their smartphone will receive features like a more efficient media control tool, a native smart home control, default screen recorder, one-time permissions to apps and certain security fixes. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 to get this flagship feature along with Face ID technology

How do download Android 11 update

You can download the latest Android 11 update for the 10T series Xiaomi phones by going to the phone’s Settings and select ‘About phone’.

Then, tap on the MIUI Version and then you will be direct to a page with the option ‘Check for updates’.

There you need to check the latest firmware option and select download if it is available. Make sure you have at least 3GB for free disk space on your phone before you download the update and also ensure you have enough battery life before upgrading.

You also get an option to schedule the update for later when you do not need to use the phone.

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro specifications

Both Xiaomi smartphones come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display and support for 144Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The duo comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and for graphics processing, you have an Andreno 650 GPU.

You get 128GB of internal storage with the devices with RAM options between 6GB and 8GB. You also have the option of expanding the storage via microSD card.

The dual SIM Xiaomi smartphones are currently running on and operating system.