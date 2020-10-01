Xiaomi Mi 10T India launch could happen soon

Xiaomi has just announced the Mi 10T series for its European market. The Mi 10T brings a host of upgrades in key areas without bumping up the prices considerably. In Xiaomi’s extensive smartphone lineup, the Mi 10T succeeds the Mi 10 5G flagship. The Mi 10 launched in India a few months ago with a premium price. Xiaomi India now wants to bring the Mi 10T as its successor. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T series announced: Up to 144Hz LCD display, 108MP cameras and more

Soon after the Mi 10T was announced in Europe, Xiaomi India’s MD Manu Kumar Jain tweeted about the device. The tweet carried a poll asking whether the company’s Mi Fans would want it in India. The pole ended with 80 percent of the participants asking Xiaomi to bring the phone to India. Jain follows up saying the company will try to bring it to our shores soon. Also Read - Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro और Mi 10T Lite स्मार्टफोन हुए लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

WATCH: Redmi 9 Camera Review

Hence, if the Mi 10T got you interested, it is probably a good thing to wait. Based on the tweet, the Mi 10T could end up coming to India in the next few weeks. Xiaomi could pitch the Mi 10T as an alternative to the upcoming OnePlus 8T – another flagship headed for India soon. Similar to the rumored specs of the OnePlus 8T, the Mi 10T is using a Snapdragon 865 chip. In fact, on paper, it surpasses the OnePlus device in a few areas. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review: The most refined phone from Xiaomi yet

Xiaomi Mi 10T specifications:

The Xiaomi Mi 10T is an interesting successor to the Mi 10 5G. It gets upgrades in a few areas and loses some existing features to save on costs. For example, the Mi 10T loses the 30W wireless charging system from the Mi 10. It also loses the curved AMOLED display in favor of a flat LCD display. The standard model gets to use the 64-megapixel sensor instead of the 108-megapixel version.

Super stoked with the response to #Mi10TSeries poll. 😍 Approx. 80% of Mi Fans want us to launch #Mi10TPro & #Mi10T in India. And half of them want it NOW. Thank you all. 🙏 We’ll try our best to bring it to #India. 🇮🇳 Now waiting for “Kab aa raha hai?” comments. 😜 I ❤️ Mi pic.twitter.com/8nnC6LJUNI — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 1, 2020

However, the upgrades on the Mi 10T are clever ones. While the display loses the AMOLED panel, Xiaomi is using a 6.67-inch LCD panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The panel gets a JNCD rating of less 0.39. Additionally, the display has a punch-hole cutout for holding the 20-megapixel selfie camera.

The battery itself is upgraded to 5000mAh and it gets support for the 33W fast charging system. The triple rear camera setup gets a 64-megapixel sensor accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. There’s also a 5-megapixel macro camera at disposal. The main camera has OIS for stability. It also gets the Dual Video feature that lets you shoot from both front and rear cameras at once.

Will it be cheaper than Mi 10 5G?

The Mi 10 is currently available at a price of Rs 49,999 for the base variant with 128GB storage. The Mi 10T starts at Euro 499 (approximately Rs 43,000), which is lower than the Mi 10. Hence, Xiaomi could offer the Mi 10T at a more affordable price point than the original Mi 10. It could try to attain a price rivaling the OnePlus 8T, which itself is expected to cost similar, if not lesser, than the OnePlus 8.

Story Timeline