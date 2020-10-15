Xiaomi has announced the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro for the Indian market. Both phones continue alongside the Mi 10 5G launched earlier this year. However, unlike the Mi 10 5G, the Mi 10T series starts at an even lower price of Rs 35,999. That’s way more affordable than the recently announced OnePlus 8T starting at Rs 42,999. Both the phones will go up for pre-orders from October 16. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to launch this afternoon: What should you expect?

Before we talk of its specifications, let’s get done with the pricing. The Mi 10T starts at Rs 35,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There’s another variant at Rs 37,999 that offers 8GB RAM as standard. The Mi 10T Pro comes in only a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB RAM at a price of Rs 37,999. Both the phones are available in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 finally gets MIUI 12 update

Along with the Mi 10T series, Xiaomi has also launched the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C at Rs 2,499. This is a cheaper version of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 launched at Rs 3,499. Xiaomi is promising up to 20 hours of playback time, including the charge in the case. It features 14.2mm drivers and wear detection. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro price accidentally listed ahead of launch, could be a bargain for power users

Xiaomi Mi 10T features

The Mi 10T Pro is the one that holds the 108-megapixel camera. The regular Mi 10T has 90 percent of the same features and specifications, except for the main camera. Instead of the 108-megapixel main sensor, the Mi 10T uses the 64-megapixel Sony sensor as its main camera.

Another headline feature for both the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro is the 144Hz adaptive refresh rate display. Xiaomi is using a 7-stage variable refresh rate display on these phones, promising a jitter-free viewing experience as well as smart power saving. The display measures 6.7-inches and has a pixel resolution of Full HD+. Xiaomi says the display is very color accurate.

Both the phones are using a Snapdragon 865 chip that’s currently the fastest one in business. The Mi 10T has got just 6GB and 8GB RAM options whereas the Mi 10T Pro only gets 8GB RAM. Both the phones use as standard UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. Xiaomi has also upgraded the battery to 5000mAh and is using a 33W Dual Split charging technology to fill up the battery faster.