comscore Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to launch this afternoon | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to launch this afternoon: What should you expect?
News

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to launch this afternoon: What should you expect?

News

The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are Xiaomi’s latest flagship phones that are dropping today in India. The Pro model could cost Rs 44,999 while the regular version could cost even lower.

  • Published: October 15, 2020 10:07 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10T silver

Xiaomi has long been teasing the Mi 10T series for India and it will finally unveil it this afternoon. Xiaomi mentions Mi 10T series, meaning there will be two phones this time. As we noted yesterday, the Mi 10T Pro is also making it to India along with the regular Mi 10T. Like all 2020 launches, Xiaomi will resort to a livestream launch event for these phones, which will begin at 12 noon. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro price accidentally listed ahead of launch, could be a bargain for power users

You can catch the livestream on Xiaomi’s social media handles as well as its YouTube channel. Additionally, you can keep an eye here for all the updates on the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro. Xiaomi is also teasing a pair of new wireless earbuds along with the Mi 10T series phones. These earbuds are expected to cost lesser than the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and offer equal, if not better, audio performance. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T to bring AdaptiveSync display technology: 7 stages of refresh rate up to 144Hz

Xiaomi Mi 10T launch expectations

Pricing is one of the most important factors for any Xiaomi phone in India and for the Mi 10T series, the company wants to play it right. Yesterday, Xiaomi accidentally listed the prices of the Mi 10T Pro on its website. The Pro variant will come at Rs 44,999 in just a single variant with 128GB storage. There will be two colors available at launch: Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T series launch in India on October 15 confirmed: All you need to know

Do note that the Mi 10T Pro is the one that holds the 108-megapixel camera. The regular Mi 10T has 90 percent of the same features and specifications, except for the main camera. Instead of the 108-megapixel main sensor, the Mi 10T uses the 64-megapixel sensor as its main camera.

Another headline feature for both the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will be the 144Hz adaptive refresh rate display. Xiaomi is using a 7-stage variable refresh rate display on these phones, promising a jitter-free viewing experience as well as smart power saving. Both the phones are using a Snapdragon 865 chip that’s currently the fastest one in business.

Xiaomi Mi 10T series announced: Up to 144Hz LCD display, 108MP cameras and more

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi 10T series announced: Up to 144Hz LCD display, 108MP cameras and more

What remains to be seen is whether Xiaomi changes its prices again to counter the OnePlus 8T. The 8T launched yesterday in India at a starting price of Rs 42,999. This one also features a Snapdragon 865 chip, which is the same one that Xiaomi is using in the Mi 10T. OnePlus is offering a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 48-megapixel main camera, 65W Warp Charge, and Android 11 pre-loaded.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 15, 2020 10:07 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 8T review: Totally awesome
Review
OnePlus 8T review: Totally awesome
Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to launch this afternoon

News

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to launch this afternoon

Asus ExpertBook P2 Review

Review

Asus ExpertBook P2 Review

Poco X3 review: Best phone under Rs 20,000?

Review

Poco X3 review: Best phone under Rs 20,000?

OnePlus 8T launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC: Price in India, sale date, specifications

News

OnePlus 8T launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC: Price in India, sale date, specifications

Most Popular

OnePlus 8T review: Totally awesome

Asus ExpertBook P2 Review

Poco X3 review: Best phone under Rs 20,000?

Nikon Z50 review: Compact mirrorless camera now affordable

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to launch this afternoon

OnePlus 8T launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC: Price in India, sale date, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A71 gets One UI 2.5 update: Check details

Xiaomi releases final MIUI Android update for MI Mix 2

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE users face touchscreen response issues

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to launch this afternoon

News

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to launch this afternoon
Xiaomi releases final MIUI Android update for MI Mix 2

News

Xiaomi releases final MIUI Android update for MI Mix 2
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro price accidentally listed ahead of launch

News

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro price accidentally listed ahead of launch
Xiaomi launches Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro: Price and specifications

News

Xiaomi launches Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro: Price and specifications
100W Fast Wireless Charging technology is coming next year

News

100W Fast Wireless Charging technology is coming next year

हिंदी समाचार

आज भारत में लॉन्च होंगे Mi 10T और Mi 10T Pro स्मार्टफोन, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग, जानें खूबियां

Amazon Quiz October 15, 2020 Answers : 5 सवालों का जवाब देकर जीतें Rs 15 हजार का Amazon Pay Balance

Android 11 के साथ भारत में लॉन्च हुआ OnePlus 8T, जानें कीमत

Poco का नया स्मार्टफोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च, हो सकता है इस फोन का रिब्रांडेड वर्जन

OnePlus Nord 12GB RAM वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, भारत में ऑनलाइन सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

Latest Videos

Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event

News

Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event
Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review

Reviews

Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review
Motorola Razr 5G first look

Hands On

Motorola Razr 5G first look
Mi Watch Revolve quick impressions

Hands On

Mi Watch Revolve quick impressions

News

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to launch this afternoon
News
Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to launch this afternoon
OnePlus 8T launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC: Price in India, sale date, specifications

News

OnePlus 8T launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC: Price in India, sale date, specifications
Samsung Galaxy A71 gets One UI 2.5 update: Check details

News

Samsung Galaxy A71 gets One UI 2.5 update: Check details
Xiaomi releases final MIUI Android update for MI Mix 2

News

Xiaomi releases final MIUI Android update for MI Mix 2
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE users face touchscreen response issues

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE users face touchscreen response issues

new arrivals in india

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone12
Apple iPhone12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers