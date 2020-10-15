Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to launch this afternoon

Xiaomi has long been teasing the Mi 10T series for India and it will finally unveil it this afternoon. Xiaomi mentions Mi 10T series, meaning there will be two phones this time. As we noted yesterday, the Mi 10T Pro is also making it to India along with the regular Mi 10T. Like all 2020 launches, Xiaomi will resort to a livestream launch event for these phones, which will begin at 12 noon. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro price accidentally listed ahead of launch, could be a bargain for power users

You can catch the livestream on Xiaomi’s social media handles as well as its YouTube channel. Additionally, you can keep an eye here for all the updates on the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro. Xiaomi is also teasing a pair of new wireless earbuds along with the Mi 10T series phones. These earbuds are expected to cost lesser than the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and offer equal, if not better, audio performance. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T to bring AdaptiveSync display technology: 7 stages of refresh rate up to 144Hz

Xiaomi Mi 10T launch expectations

Pricing is one of the most important factors for any Xiaomi phone in India and for the Mi 10T series, the company wants to play it right. Yesterday, Xiaomi accidentally listed the prices of the Mi 10T Pro on its website. The Pro variant will come at Rs 44,999 in just a single variant with 128GB storage. There will be two colors available at launch: Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T series launch in India on October 15 confirmed: All you need to know

Do note that the Mi 10T Pro is the one that holds the 108-megapixel camera. The regular Mi 10T has 90 percent of the same features and specifications, except for the main camera. Instead of the 108-megapixel main sensor, the Mi 10T uses the 64-megapixel sensor as its main camera.

Another headline feature for both the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will be the 144Hz adaptive refresh rate display. Xiaomi is using a 7-stage variable refresh rate display on these phones, promising a jitter-free viewing experience as well as smart power saving. Both the phones are using a Snapdragon 865 chip that’s currently the fastest one in business.

What remains to be seen is whether Xiaomi changes its prices again to counter the OnePlus 8T. The 8T launched yesterday in India at a starting price of Rs 42,999. This one also features a Snapdragon 865 chip, which is the same one that Xiaomi is using in the Mi 10T. OnePlus is offering a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 48-megapixel main camera, 65W Warp Charge, and Android 11 pre-loaded.