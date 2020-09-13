Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro specifications and price leaked online

Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Series smartphones will have new members, and they are called the Xiaomi Mi 10T and the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. The details of the latter have been revealed thanks to several leaks in the past. Now details regarding the Xiaomi smartphone have leaked again. This time, we have a few pictures that reveal the whole design. Also Read - Xiaomi launches Mi Eco Active T-shirt made from 100 percent 'Recyclable Plastic'

Similar to what we saw on the Mi 10 or Mi 10 Pro, the official rendering shared by a tipster named Digital Chat Station on Twitter reveals that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro will come packing a full-screen design surrounded by a narrow bezel. We can also the little hole-pinch is placed in the top left corner. While on the back, there is a rectangular camera module that matches previous leaks. Also Read - Xiaomi’s MIUI Health app can now track heart rate with main camera and LED flash

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro to have 108-megapixel primary camera

Taking a closer look, there is a text that says “108MP camera” which confirms that one of the rear cameras on the smartphone is a 108-megapixel lens. It’s still unclear how many rear cameras the Mi 10T Pro will carry. But interestingly, one camera is bigger than the other. This is similar to what we find in the Vivo X50 Pro smartphone. Not sure what it does; maybe it is a Laser Autofocus sensor or some kind of gimbal stabilization camera system to help take more stable photos or videos. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi Band 5, and more launched in Japan on 10th anniversary

Moreover, another leak reveals that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has been briefly listed on Amazon Spain’s online webpage alongside the Mi 10T, which reveals the prices of both. Currently, the pages for both smartphones have been deleted, but luckily @Sudhanshu1414 managed to take a screenshot of it.

According to reports, the Mi 10T Pro has a starting price tag of €640 (around Rs. 55,700) for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is also a 256GB storage version with 8GB RAM, which is priced at €665 – €675 (around Rs. 57,900 to Rs. 58,800). The Xiaomi Mi 10T, on the other hand, is listed at a price of €547 (around Rs. 47,600), and it comes in a 6GB RAM configuration with 128GB of internal storage.

Speaking of Xiaomi Mi 10T, the image that appears shows a design that looks similar to the Pro version. This smartphone will come featuring a punch-hole screen and a rectangular camera module on the back. But the difference is, the regular variant is said to have a 64-megapixel primary camera. However, both smartphones are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

