comscore Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro specifications and price leaked online
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro key specifications, features and price leaked online
News

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro key specifications, features and price leaked online

News

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is set to feature a full-screen design surrounded by narrow bezels. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset.

  • Published: September 13, 2020 3:35 PM IST
Mi 10T Pro Mi 10T 5G

Image: Amazon Spain

Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Series smartphones will have new members, and they are called the Xiaomi Mi 10T and the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. The details of the latter have been revealed thanks to several leaks in the past. Now details regarding the Xiaomi smartphone have leaked again. This time, we have a few pictures that reveal the whole design. Also Read - Xiaomi launches Mi Eco Active T-shirt made from 100 percent 'Recyclable Plastic'

Similar to what we saw on the Mi 10 or Mi 10 Pro, the official rendering shared by a tipster named Digital Chat Station on Twitter reveals that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro will come packing a full-screen design surrounded by a narrow bezel. We can also the little hole-pinch is placed in the top left corner. While on the back, there is a rectangular camera module that matches previous leaks. Also Read - Xiaomi’s MIUI Health app can now track heart rate with main camera and LED flash

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro to have 108-megapixel primary camera

Taking a closer look, there is a text that says “108MP camera” which confirms that one of the rear cameras on the smartphone is a 108-megapixel lens. It’s still unclear how many rear cameras the Mi 10T Pro will carry. But interestingly, one camera is bigger than the other. This is similar to what we find in the Vivo X50 Pro smartphone. Not sure what it does; maybe it is a Laser Autofocus sensor or some kind of gimbal stabilization camera system to help take more stable photos or videos. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi Band 5, and more launched in Japan on 10th anniversary

Moreover, another leak reveals that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has been briefly listed on Amazon Spain’s online webpage alongside the Mi 10T, which reveals the prices of both. Currently, the pages for both smartphones have been deleted, but luckily @Sudhanshu1414 managed to take a screenshot of it.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Camera Review

According to reports, the Mi 10T Pro has a starting price tag of €640 (around Rs. 55,700) for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is also a 256GB storage version with 8GB RAM, which is priced at €665 – €675 (around Rs. 57,900 to Rs. 58,800). The Xiaomi Mi 10T, on the other hand, is listed at a price of €547 (around Rs. 47,600), and it comes in a 6GB RAM configuration with 128GB of internal storage.

Speaking of Xiaomi Mi 10T, the image that appears shows a design that looks similar to the Pro version. This smartphone will come featuring a punch-hole screen and a rectangular camera module on the back. But the difference is, the regular variant is said to have a 64-megapixel primary camera. However, both smartphones are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 13, 2020 3:35 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Android v10 (Q)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 flagship platform
108MP ultra-clear primary sensor + 8MP 10x hybrid zoom lens + 12MP Portrait lens + 20MP ultra wide-angle
Xiaomi MI 10 5G

Xiaomi MI 10 5G

49999

Android v10 (Q)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
108MP ultra-clear primary sensor + 13MP ultra wide-angle + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Google Duo makes its debut on Android TV
Smart TVs
Google Duo makes its debut on Android TV
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro specifications and price leaked online

News

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro specifications and price leaked online

OnePlus United by Hope documentary; looking behind the scenes

Features

OnePlus United by Hope documentary; looking behind the scenes

Huawei files patent for a smartphone with under-screen camera

News

Huawei files patent for a smartphone with under-screen camera

Google's new TV streaming device may be called 'Chromecast with Google TV'

News

Google's new TV streaming device may be called 'Chromecast with Google TV'

Most Popular

Nokia 5.3 Review: Check price, features and specifications

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Review

OxygenOS 11 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions

Redmi 9 Prime review: Take a bow, Xiaomi

Google Duo makes its debut on Android TV

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro specifications and price leaked online

Huawei files patent for a smartphone with under-screen camera

Google's new TV streaming device may be called 'Chromecast with Google TV'

Moto E7 Plus with Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched

OnePlus United by Hope documentary; looking behind the scenes

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Duo makes its debut on Android TV

Smart TVs

Google Duo makes its debut on Android TV
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro specifications and price leaked online

News

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro specifications and price leaked online
Huawei files patent for a smartphone with under-screen camera

News

Huawei files patent for a smartphone with under-screen camera
Google's new TV streaming device may be called 'Chromecast with Google TV'

News

Google's new TV streaming device may be called 'Chromecast with Google TV'
Moto E7 Plus with Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched

News

Moto E7 Plus with Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched

हिंदी समाचार

Vi (Vodafone Idea) ने लॉन्च किया 351 रुपये का प्लान, मिल रहा है 100GB डाटा

Xbox Series X, Series S भारत में 10 नवंबर को होगी लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) भारत में 7040mAh बैटरी के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Redmi 9i के लॉन्च से पहले कीमत हुई लीक, 15 सितंबर को भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

OnePlus 8 5G सीरीज को Amazon India से 3 हजार रुपये सस्ते में खरीदें, जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review
Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review
BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans

Features

BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans
Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

Reviews

Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

News

Google Duo makes its debut on Android TV
Smart TVs
Google Duo makes its debut on Android TV
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro specifications and price leaked online

News

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro specifications and price leaked online
Huawei files patent for a smartphone with under-screen camera

News

Huawei files patent for a smartphone with under-screen camera
Google's new TV streaming device may be called 'Chromecast with Google TV'

News

Google's new TV streaming device may be called 'Chromecast with Google TV'
Moto E7 Plus with Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched

News

Moto E7 Plus with Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers