comscore Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro price accidentally listed ahead of launch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro price accidentally listed ahead of launch, could be a bargain for power users
News

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro price accidentally listed ahead of launch, could be a bargain for power users

News

Xiaomi’s website accidentally dropped the price of the Mi 10T Pro flagship, which is much lower than the starting price of the Mi 10 5G.

  • Updated: October 14, 2020 4:12 PM IST
Mi 10T Pro price

The Xiaomi Mi 10T has created a hype in the premium smartphone space ahead of the festive season. Although launched in Europe a few weeks ago, the Mi 10T is expected to be a powerhouse for power users. Since it carries the Xiaomi tag on its back, consumers are interested in knowing how much would it cost to get the Mi 10T. Well, just a day before its launch, Xiaomi has probably given it out, accidentally. Also Read - Xiaomi launches Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro: Price and specifications

Xiaomi India’s website had accidentally listed the Mi 10T Pro on its product page, complete with the launch price. Although the link doesn’t work anymore, we got to grab a screenshot of the same. Xiaomi is bringing the Mi 10T Pro, which is the more premium model, along with the Mi 10T in India. There will be a variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (probably the base model) that will end up costing Rs 44,999. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi KN-95 masks launched in India, starts at Rs 250 for a pair

The company could probably bring only a single storage variant in India as no other variant was listed. The regular Mi 10T with the 64-megapixel main camera could get a couple of different variants, differing in RAM and storage. Xiaomi also listed two colors for the Pro model on the sheet – Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T to bring AdaptiveSync display technology: 7 stages of refresh rate up to 144Hz

Mi 10T Pro at Rs 44,999?

Xiaomi Mi 10T

The Mi 10 5G launched earlier this year came at a starting price of Rs 49,999. The Mi 10T Pro with upgrades to key areas surprisingly comes in at a lower price of Rs 44,999. This makes the Mi 10T Pro more appealing to power users and photographers. If the performance on the Mi 10 5G is anything to go by, we expect the Mi 10T Pro to devour any game or app you can throw at it.

The 108-megapixel main camera is also a massive attention seeker. On the Mi 10, the 108-megapixel camera made for extremely detailed high-res photos. Hence, we can only expect improvements in this area. Xiaomi has also upgraded the charging to 33W for the wired version.

Galaxy S20+ at Rs 49,999: Why should you even wait for the Galaxy S20 FE now?

Also Read

Galaxy S20+ at Rs 49,999: Why should you even wait for the Galaxy S20 FE now?

One of the biggest gains for the Mi 10T series is the 144Hz adaptive refresh rate technology. Xiaomi says that the phone can automatically switch the refresh rate between 30Hz to 144Hz, depending on the type of content. This helps is offering a jitter-free visual experience and save the battery to some extent.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 14, 2020 4:07 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 14, 2020 4:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime launched in India: All you need to know
News
Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime launched in India: All you need to know
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro price accidentally listed ahead of launch

News

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro price accidentally listed ahead of launch

Xiaomi launches Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro: Price and specifications

News

Xiaomi launches Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro: Price and specifications

Nikon Z50 review: Compact mirrorless camera now affordable

Review

Nikon Z50 review: Compact mirrorless camera now affordable

Google Meet app for Android gets new interface and features

News

Google Meet app for Android gets new interface and features

Most Popular

Nikon Z50 review: Compact mirrorless camera now affordable

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Review

HP OMEN 15 Ryzen 7 review: Unbridled power, insane value

Mafia Definitive Edition review: A gangster classic reborn

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime launched in India: All you need to know

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro price accidentally listed ahead of launch

Xiaomi launches Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro: Price and specifications

Google Meet app for Android gets new interface and features

Vivo Y73s 5G smartphone with Dimensity 720 SoC launched

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro price accidentally listed ahead of launch

News

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro price accidentally listed ahead of launch
Xiaomi launches Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro: Price and specifications

News

Xiaomi launches Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro: Price and specifications
100W Fast Wireless Charging technology is coming next year

News

100W Fast Wireless Charging technology is coming next year
Xiaomi Mi KN-95 masks launched, starts at Rs 250 for a pair

News

Xiaomi Mi KN-95 masks launched, starts at Rs 250 for a pair
Redmi Note 10 with 108-megapixel camera coming soon

News

Redmi Note 10 with 108-megapixel camera coming soon

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi K30S होगा K30 सीरीज का आखिरी स्मार्टफोन, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy A71 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत में कटौती, जानें नए दाम

OPPO A15 स्मार्टफोन भारत में कल होगा लॉन्च, ये हो सकती हैं खूबियां

Apple ने लॉन्च किए iPhone 12 मॉडल्स, जानें किस देश में मिलेगा सबसे सस्ता

Call of Duty: Mobile सीजन 11 अपडेट आज होगा रिलीज, मिलेंगे ये वीपन्स और मैप्स

Latest Videos

Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review

Reviews

Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review
Motorola Razr 5G first look

Hands On

Motorola Razr 5G first look
Mi Watch Revolve quick impressions

Hands On

Mi Watch Revolve quick impressions
Google Pixel 4A, Apple iPhone 12 event, Moto Razr 5G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Google Pixel 4A, Apple iPhone 12 event, Moto Razr 5G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime launched in India: All you need to know
News
Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime launched in India: All you need to know
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro price accidentally listed ahead of launch

News

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro price accidentally listed ahead of launch
Xiaomi launches Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro: Price and specifications

News

Xiaomi launches Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro: Price and specifications
Google Meet app for Android gets new interface and features

News

Google Meet app for Android gets new interface and features
Vivo Y73s 5G smartphone with Dimensity 720 SoC launched

News

Vivo Y73s 5G smartphone with Dimensity 720 SoC launched

new arrivals in india

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone12
Apple iPhone12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers