Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite announced

Xiaomi Mi 10T series announced: Up to 144Hz LCD display, 108MP cameras and more

Xiaomi has unveiled the Mi 10T series for the global markets. The Mi 10T is expected to come to India as Xiaomi’s second flagship phone for 2020.

  • Published: October 1, 2020 12:19 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi has unveiled the Mi 10T series for global markets. Unlike the previous time, there are three models available at launch. There’s a standard Mi 10T with high-end specifications whereas the Mi 10T Pro gets the flagship features. For budget-conscious customers, there’s the Mi 10T Lite with mid-range specifications and a lower price tag. Xiaomi India’s Manu Jain has hinted at the Mi 10T coming to India later. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 5G could launch with Snapdragon 750G, may get high refresh-rate display

The Mi 10T series does not use the newer Snapdragon 865+ chipset. The 108-megapixel camera from the Mi 10 is now only reserved for the high-end Mi 10T Pro. Xiaomi has also updated the display technology in pursuit of better color science. The Mi 10T series ditches AMOLED panels in favor of enhanced LCD displays. The design has also been tweaked from the original Mi 10. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve with up to 14 days battery life launched in India for Rs 10,999

Mi 10T flagship models

The Mi 10T and Mi 10T are the flagship models carrying the absolute best Xiaomi has to offer. Both the phones are based on the Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Xiaomi says it has added support for more 5G bands than before. There’s LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage for faster performance. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launched in India: Price, specifications and more

The display on the Mi 10T series measures 6.67-inches and uses a FHD+ LCD display. LCD sounds like a downgrade from the Mi 10 but Xiaomi promises improved viewing experience. The refresh rate is bumped to 144Hz and a JNCD rating of less than 0.39. The display has a punch-hole cutout for the 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi Mi 10T

When it comes to the cameras, the Mi 10T series is offering high-end features. The Mi 10T Pro gets the 108-megapixel camera with OIS baked in. There are a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera at the back of the phone. The regular Mi 10T only gets a 64-megapixel camera. Both the phones can record 8K video. Additionally, there’s a Dual Video feature that lets you capture two of yourself in the same video.

The battery capacity is upgraded to a 5000mAh unit. There’s 33W fast wired charging from the Mi 10. However, the 30W wireless charging from the Mi 10 has been dropped. In fact, there’s no wireless charging on the Mi 10T series.

The Mi 10T costs Euro 499 for the 6+128GB variant while the 8+128GB version will set you back by Euro 549. The Mi 10T Pro costs Euro 599 for the 8+128GB version whereas the 8+256GB version will be sold for Euro 649.

Mi 10T Lite specifications

With the Mi 10T Lite, Xiaomi is offering a watered-down experience of the Mi 10T at a lower price. The Mi 10T Lite uses a Snapdragon 750G chipset that supports 5G connectivity is supported markets. This chip offers 20 percent better CPU performance and 10 percent better graphics performance. There’s 6GB RAM as standard while one can choose up to 128GB for the storage.

Xiaomi Mi 10T

The Mi 10T Lite gets a 6.67-inch FHD+ display using an LCD panel. The refresh rate is set to 120Hz and there’s support for HDR10 colors. The display is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5. Unlike previous versions, there’s a dual stereo speaker setup on the phone. Additionally, it gets a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The front camera on the Mi 10T Lite uses a 16-megapixel sensor. At the back, you find a new quad-camera setup. The main camera uses a 64-megapixel sensor with 1/1.7-inch sensor. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. There’s a 2-megapixel macro camera and another 2-megapixel depth camera.

The phone is kept alive by a 4820mAh battery and there’s support for 33W fast wired charging system. The Mi 10T Lite starts from Euro 280 for the 6+64GB variant whereas the Euro 330 variant offers 128GB storage.

  Published Date: October 1, 2020 12:19 PM IST

Best Sellers