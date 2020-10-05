After announcing the Mi 10T series in European market, Xiaomi will now launch it in India on October 15. The Chinese company has confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi 10T series launch will take place on October 15 in India at 12:00PM (noon). Also Read - Redmi 9 flash sale in India today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications

Xiaomi could pitch the Mi 10T as an alternative to the upcoming OnePlus 8T, which is set to launch a day prior to Mi 10T. The premium flagship brings a host of upgrades in key areas without bumping up the prices considerably. In Xiaomi's premium flagship lineup, the Mi 10T succeeds the Mi 10 5G. The Mi 10 launched in India a few months ago with a premium price. Xiaomi India now wants to bring the Mi 10T as its successor.

Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Mi 10T is an interesting successor to the Mi 10 5G. It gets upgrades in a few areas and loses some existing features to save on costs. For example, the Mi 10T loses the 30W wireless charging system from the Mi 10. It also loses the curved AMOLED display in favor of a flat LCD display. The standard model gets to use the 64-megapixel sensor instead of the 108-megapixel version.

However, the upgrades on the Mi 10T are clever ones. While the display loses the AMOLED panel, Xiaomi is using a 6.67-inch LCD panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The panel gets a JNCD rating of less 0.39. Additionally, the display has a punch-hole cutout for holding the 20-megapixel selfie camera.

The battery itself is upgraded to 5,000mAh and it gets support for the 33W fast charging system. The triple rear camera setup gets a 64-megapixel sensor accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. There’s also a 5-megapixel macro camera at disposal. The main camera has OIS for stability. It also gets the Dual Video feature that lets you shoot from both front and rear cameras at once.