Xiaomi Mi 10T to bring AdaptiveSync display technology

The Mi 10T is coming next week and there's already a lot of buzz around it. The successor to the Xiaomi Mi 10 somehow manages to bring a lot of upgrades in just a few month's time. Xiaomi is offering vast upgrades for the display, cameras, and design. While we will discuss them in detail once the product launches, there's one aspect that's going to make a lot of movie watchers and gamers happy.

Most of the Mi 10T's features are exciting for the nerds but there's one that's never being seen before in the world of smartphones. The Mi 10T has a massive 6.7-inch display with a whopping refresh rate of 144Hz. While the 144Hz refresh rate has already been done in gaming smartphones this year, Xiaomi takes it a notch ahead with an advanced 7-stage variable refresh rate system.

Mi 10T AdaptiveSync technology: What is it?

Ever since smartphones started flaunting high refresh rate displays, the concerns of saving battery when possible crept up. Hence, companies came up with a variable refresh rate to help with battery and offer a better viewing experience. The Xiaomi Mi 10 itself had a variable refresh rate feature that moved to 90Hz when it ran a supported game or app. With the Mi 10T, Xiaomi is improving the variable refresh rate to a higher level.

The Mi 10T’s display can alter the refresh rate between seven distinct stages. Hence, the phone isn’t just going to max it to 144Hz or drop it to a standard 60Hz. Based on the content, the Mi 10T can go as low as 30Hz or a more moderate 90Hz. This promises higher gains in battery stamina, resulting in efficient utilization of resources.

The benefits to the 7-stage variable refresh rate don’t end there. Xiaomi says that its AdaptiveSync tech can eliminate jitters while viewing content. Jitters and lags can occur when there’s a mismatch between the frame rate and refresh rate of the display. The Mi 10T can bump the refresh rate to 144Hz only during gaming or social media browsing, provided those apps to support it. If the app or game demands a lower refresh rate, the phone will drop it further to offer a better experience.

How will it adapt to different content forms?

Xiaomi says the Mi 10T can automatically adjust the refresh rate depending on the frame rate of the app or video. For social media and gaming, the Mi 10T can vary the refresh rate between 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, and the full-blown 144Hz. While streaming videos, it can vary between 30Hz and 60Hz. For all the content in TV format, i.e. 24 fps or 50 fps, the Mi 10T will set the refresh rate to 50Hz. While watching movies (24 fps), the display with drop the refresh rate to 48Hz.

Hence, the Mi 10T can vary its refresh rate across a wider range, depending on the content. This ensures that the viewing experience on the Mi 10T stays supreme and it makes the most out of what’s available. This is the first time a smartphone can vary its refresh rate across such a diverse range of frame rates.

The Mi 10T is already raising eyebrows with its 108-megapixel main camera and the Snapdragon 865 chip. The 144Hz AdaptiveSync display only adds to its appeal. Xiaomi will launch it on October 15 in India and we expect it to be price competitively against the upcoming OnePlus 8T.

