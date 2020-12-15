comscore Xiaomi Mi 11 tipped to launch with Snadragon 888 | BGR India
Xiaomi to launch Mi 11 with Snapdragon 888 in December: Report

As per numerous reports, Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi 11 and the Mi 11 Pro in global markets.

  • Published: December 15, 2020 3:58 PM IST
Mi-11

It’s been a busy year for Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi and it’s looking to close this chapter we all call 2020 with the launch of yet another smartphone. The company is reportedly looking to launch its flagship device, the Xiaomi Mi 11, in December. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 to get a 48MP ultra-wide camera with better stabilization

There have been multiple leaks of the smartphone online and it seems Xiaomi is finally set to take the wraps off the Mi 11. As per rumours, there is also a Pro variant of the device that’s touted to be launched alongside the Mi 11. It remains to be seen whether this is a global launch or will it be only for the Chinese market.

Xiaomi Mi 11 & Mi 11 Pro rumored specifications

There aren’t many details available on both these devices, however, rumours suggest that the Mi 11 and the Mi 11 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with RAM options between 8GB to 12GB. Both smartphones in all probability will come with expandable storage up to 512GB.

The Pro model is touted to sport a QHD+ display with a 0Hz refresh rate. As for optics, the Mi 11 Pro is expected to sport a 50MP primary snapper at the back complemented by a 12MP telephoto lens. It’s also slated to receive AI HDR enhancements. It is only safe to assume that the 12MP camera module will be using the same periscope camera technology currently seen in numerous leaks of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro.

In terms of the battery capacity, where the Mi 11 is alleged to house a 4,780mAh battery pack, the Mi 11 Pro will come with a 4,970mAh power unit. Both devices will offer support for 55W fast charging which should charge the device from 0-100 percent in 35 minutes.

We are still awaiting confirmation from the company on when the device will be launched although it is expected to hit the shelves on 29 December.

 

