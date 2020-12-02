Xiaomi Mi 11 confirmed with Snapdragon 888 5G chip

Qualcomm has just taken the wraps off of the Snapdragon 888 chip and even before it reveals all the technical details, Xiaomi took the opportunity to announce a new phone running on that chip. It is the successor to the Mi 10 and Xiaomi calls it the Mi 11 (not that we are surprised). Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun announced it as one of the first smartphones using the Snapdragon 888 as its brains. No other technical details have been revealed so far. Also Read - Snapdragon 888 is the flagship chip for 2021 premium Android phones: Here are all details

The Mi 11 is just a name at the moment and Xiaomi hasn't thrown up a teaser poster of the device or coughed up any other details. All we have on the Mi 11 comes from the world of leaks and there's not much in there as well. So far, it is known that the Mi 11 will come with a major upgrade in the camera. For everything else, you and I are free to speculate to the wildest imaginations, given that it is Xiaomi we are talking about. This is a company that does crazy specs.

Xiaomi Mi 11 expectations

As I said, the Xiaomi Mi 11 is simply just a name on the poster boasting of the Snapdragon 888 chip. If last year's Mi 10 is taken as a reference, we are expecting some drastic upgrades across the board. The Snapdragon 888 will definitely be a major step-up in performance, especially in terms of gaming.

Are you excited for our latest flagship #Mi11 powered by the most powerful @Qualcomm chipset to date? Stay tuned! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/MUFc251Dkw — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) December 1, 2020

Hence, it won’t be surprising if we see a 144Hz refresh rate display making it to the Mi 11. What remains to be seen is whether Xiaomi uses the same IPS LCD display from the Mi 10T series or goes for the trendy AMOLED display that’s a must-have in modern premium Android phones. If there’s a Pro version of the same, we can also expect Xiaomi’s in-display front camera technology to make it to the masses.

A few leaks have already pointed out at a test mule spotted with 6GB RAM, which could be the base variant of the device. The phone will run Android 11 at launch, possibly with the MIUI 12 skin. Leaks also suggest a new 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera that should help with improving the details for wide-angle photos.

The curiosity lies in all the other areas. The Mi 10T Pro already came up with a 5000mAh battery and Xiaomi could only increase the number on the Mi 11 series. Whether Xiaomi will offer its faster wireless charging on the Mi 11 is something we all have to wait for. Will Xiaomi use the same 108-megapixel camera as the Mi 10, or will there be a new sensor? Will the display finally get an upgrade to QHD+? Will it get an IP rating for water and dust protection? I guess we will get our answers over the due course of time.