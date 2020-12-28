Xiaomi is ending the year 2021 with a bang. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is all set to launch the Xiaomi Mi 11 in China today through a virtual event. The flagship smartphone should head to the Indian market next year, most likely in the earlier months. Ahead of the launch a lot of details have been revealed about the Xiaomi Mi 11. Some rumours suggest that Xiaomi could launch Mi 11 Pro at the same launch event. Also Read - Dear Xiaomi, it is time to simplify MIUI

The company confirmed that the Mi 11 will go on pre-orders today itself, right after the online launch gets over. The launch event is said to begin at 7:30PM local time, which should be at 5PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The launch event can be watched on Xiaomi’s China website. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 charger controversy takes a twist, company says adpater now optional

Xiaomi Mi 11 specs and price (expected)

The Xiaomi Mi 11 will come packed with several flagship features out of the box. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There will be other variants as well. Also Read - Xiaomi to launch foldable smartphones in 2021, three variants expected

The Mi 11 will be the first smartphone to come packed with this flagship processor. In the days to come, we could see Samsung launch the Galaxy S21 series including the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21+ with Snapdragon 888 SoC. OnePlus is also expected to launch OnePlus 9 series with the same flagship processor.

The Mi 11 will also come packed with higher screen refresh rate, best-in-class cameras, big battery and more. The phone is expected to come packed with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The battery capacity is yet to be revealed but it is said that the smartphone will not come packed with a charger in the box.

On the software front, the phone is said to run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box. In terms of camera, the phone is expected to pack a triple rear camera setup with 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM3 Bright primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro camera.

Ahead of the launch, the expected price of the Mi 11 smartphone has leaked online. As per rumours, the Mi 11 base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be priced at RMB 4,500 (which is roughly around Rs 51,000). The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is tipped to be priced around RMB 4,800 (roughly around Rs 54,000). Lastly, the top-end model of Mi 11 with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is expected to be priced at RMB 5,200 (around Rs 58,500).