comscore Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G, not 5G, rumoured to launch in India at Mi 10i prices
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G, not 5G, rumoured to launch in India at Mi 10i prices: Wait, what?
News

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G, not 5G, rumoured to launch in India at Mi 10i prices: Wait, what?

Mobiles

Xiaomi is expected to launch the 4G only version of the Mi 11 Lite in India instead of the 5G variant. The phone could sit alongside the Mi 10i 5G in India.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi’s Manu Kumar Jain has been busy teasing the Mi 11 Lite for India on social media and at this point, it is anybody’s guess as to what it could cost. The Mi 11 Lite is a watered-down version of the Mi 11 with midrange features. While many believed Xiaomi considering the 5G variant for India, a new report suggests otherwise. Xiaomi may only launch the 4G version of the phone here. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 Pro gets expensive in India: Check the new price here

The Mi 11 Lite was announced globally a few months ago in both 4G and 5G flavours. The 4G version is largely based on the Redmi Note 10 Pro whereas the 5G version uses the newer Snapdragon 780G chip. Given that the Mi 10i with its Snapdragon 750G sits at around Rs 21,000, it was expected of Xiaomi to bring the 5G version of the Mi 11 Lite to India. Also Read - Mi 11 Lite teased for India again, but no word on the launch date yet

However, it now seems otherwise and unbelievable. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S review: Decent for the price, but was this really needed?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G only coming to India?

The information comes from an India Today report claiming to have access to insider information. We haven’t seen reliable smartphone leak information from this source in the past and hence, we suggest you take this with a pinch of salt. Xiaomi has been more competitive than ever this year and the idea to launch a 4G smartphone with an old chip above Rs 20,000 is so not Xiaomi – at least the Xiaomi we know.

mi 11 lite, xiaomi mi 11 lite, mi 11 lite india launch, xiaomi mi 11 lite india variants, xiaomi mi 11 lite variants, mi 11 lite launch india, mi 11 lite specs, mi 11 lite price in india, xiaomi

The report goes on to say that the Mi 11 Lite 4G could launch in India with prices hovering around the Rs 25,000 mark. Moreover, the Indian version is said to rely highly on the Snapdragon 732G, which is the exact chip Xiaomi uses on the Redmi Note 10 Pro series. India Today’s price logic is based on the direct conversion of the European prices.

The information seems absurd, given Xiaomi India’s competitive nature in the country. The company currently sells the Mi 10i 5G starting at a price of Rs 20,999, a phone that utilizes the Snapdragon 750G chip. Hence, Xiaomi selling a Rs 25,000 smartphone with a Snapdragon 732G in 2021 seems to be out of place. Moreover, the competition from Samsung, Realme, Oppo and Vivo in this category has been stronger this year.

Xiaomi is yet to announce anything officially on this front but based on the company’s track record, it is possible that the Mi 11 Lite 5G could end making it to India with prices above Rs 25,000. If this report is indeed true, then Xiaomi will have a touch tome justifying the Mi 11 Lite 4G as a more premium offering over the Mi 10i and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max to a highly competitive Indian market.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 5, 2021 5:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G, not 5G, rumoured to launch in India at Mi 10i prices
News
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G, not 5G, rumoured to launch in India at Mi 10i prices
Redmi Note 10S or Redmi Note 10 Pro at Rs 1,000 extra? We compare

Features

Redmi Note 10S or Redmi Note 10 Pro at Rs 1,000 extra? We compare

Snapdragon 888 successor leaks, to use advanced 4nm fabrication process

News

Snapdragon 888 successor leaks, to use advanced 4nm fabrication process

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first look at official photos: New colours, design

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first look at official photos: New colours, design

Realme Watch S Silver colour variant launches in India: Price, specs, etc

Wearables

Realme Watch S Silver colour variant launches in India: Price, specs, etc

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G, not 5G, rumoured to launch in India at Mi 10i prices

Twitter gets one last notice from Indian Govt before facing consequences

Snapdragon 888 successor leaks, to use advanced 4nm fabrication process

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first look at official photos: New colours, design

Realme Watch S Silver colour variant launches in India: Price, specs, etc

Redmi Note 10S or Redmi Note 10 Pro at Rs 1,000 extra? We compare

Twitter Blue FAQs: What is it? How much does it cost? Is free Twitter going away?

WhatsApp multi-device feature explained: How will it work, when is the release?

How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Which one to choose?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G, not 5G, rumoured to launch in India at Mi 10i prices

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G, not 5G, rumoured to launch in India at Mi 10i prices
Redmi Note 10 Pro gets expensive in India: Check the new price here

Deals

Redmi Note 10 Pro gets expensive in India: Check the new price here
Mi 11 Lite teased for India again, but no word on the launch date yetMi 11 Lite teased for India again, but no word on the launch date yet

Mobiles

Mi 11 Lite teased for India again, but no word on the launch date yetMi 11 Lite teased for India again, but no word on the launch date yet
Redmi Note 10S Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 10S Review
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite इंडिया में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा 64MP कैमरा और AMOLED डिस्प्ले

Free Fire के फर्जी Skin Generators के चक्कर में न पड़ें, अकाउंट हो सकता है बैन

Reliance Jio और Google का बजट स्मार्टफोन दिवाली से पहले हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Free Fire Redeem code for June 5: आज के एक्टिव कोड में मिलेंगे डायमंड्स और कई सारे आइटम्स, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

Noise Air Buds Mini हुआ लॉन्च, ₹1200 में मिल रहा 15 घंटे का बैकअप, जानें बाकी स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

How To Book Vaccine Slot via Telegram Channels

News

How To Book Vaccine Slot via Telegram Channels
How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp

Features

How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp
Realme X7 Max 5G review: The leap pays off this time

Reviews

Realme X7 Max 5G review: The leap pays off this time
Best 5G Smartphones to launch in June 2021

Features

Best 5G Smartphones to launch in June 2021

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G, not 5G, rumoured to launch in India at Mi 10i prices
News
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G, not 5G, rumoured to launch in India at Mi 10i prices
Twitter gets one last notice from Indian Govt before facing consequences

News

Twitter gets one last notice from Indian Govt before facing consequences
Snapdragon 888 successor leaks, to use advanced 4nm fabrication process

News

Snapdragon 888 successor leaks, to use advanced 4nm fabrication process
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first look at official photos: New colours, design

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first look at official photos: New colours, design
Realme Watch S Silver colour variant launches in India: Price, specs, etc

Wearables

Realme Watch S Silver colour variant launches in India: Price, specs, etc

new arrivals in india

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Best Sellers