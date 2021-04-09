Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite could launch in India soon, maybe with the Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi recently made the Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11i, Mi 11 Pro, and the Mi 11 Ultra globally. Out of the lot, the Mi 11 Ultra will launch in India this month. It is now suggested that even the youngest of them all, the Mi 11 Lite will arrive in India soon. Also Read - Xiaomi to launch 3 phones with Snapdragon 870 chipset: Report

This is because the smartphone's IMEI number has reportedly been certified in the country. Read on to know more about it.

Mi 11 Lite India soon expected soon

It is suggested that the Mi 11 Lite, with the model number "M2101K9AI," has appeared on the IMEI database site, which means that the device is in the final process before it launches in India.

Mi 11 Lite Indian variant is coming up soon it seems. It's IMEI has been registered several times now.#Xiaomi #Mi11Lite pic.twitter.com/CMhcpqa4As — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 8, 2021

However, there isn’t a word on when it could happen. There are chances the device might launch alongside the Mi 11 Ultra, which is scheduled to arrive on April 23. Plus, we don’t know which variant (4G, 5G, or both) the company chooses to launch in India.

Mi 11 Lite features, specs, price

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, last month, launched globally. It acts as a toned-down variant of the high-end Mi 11. It comes in both 4G and 5G variants.

It comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chip and comes in three RAM/Storage variants: 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB.

On the camera front, there are three rear cameras: a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. There is a 16-megapixel front-facing snapper. The phone comes with AI-enabled camera features, 4K videos, Night mode, Portrait mode, Beauty mode, time-lapse videos, slow-motion videos, and more.

It gets its fuel from a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging and runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Additionally, there’s support for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock, dual-SIM, NFC, USB Type-C port, dual speakers, and more.

The 5G variant resembles the 4G one, except it gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G SoC, a 20-megapixel front camera, and two RAM/Storage options (6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB)

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite starts at $299 (around Rs 22,300) and is expected to fall under Rs 30,000 in India.