Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite leaked: Here's what specs it could get

Xiaomi has been rumoured to launch the watered-down variant of the Mi 11, most likely called the Mi 11 Lite for some time now. Amidst the various leaks we have seen in the past, the latest one gives an insight into the key specifications the device could get.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite will be in addition to the Mi 11 Ultra and even the Mi 11 Pro in the days to come. Here's a look at what all has leaked now.

These could be Mi 11 Lite specs

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, which the codename Renoir has been spotted on the Google Play Console, as spotted by MySmartPrice.

As per the listing, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm SM7250 chip, which is the Snapdragon 765 SoC. The SoC will be coupled with Adreno 620 GPU. It is also revealed that the Mi 11 Lite will get 7,424MB of RAM, which can be rounded up to 8GB.

The smartphone is also expected to come with a screen resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels and run Android 11, which will be topped with MIUI 12.

These details make up for a mid-ranger, which the Mi 11 Lite is most likely to be, considering the Mi 11 is a flagship by the company.

Previous Mi 11 Lite leaks

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has been featuring in the rumour mill for a while now. As per a previous leak (courtesy of ‘The Pixel’ YouTube channel), the smartphone is expected to come with triple-rear cameras (64-megapixel main, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and 2-megapixel macro lens). The front camera could stand at 16-megapixel.

The device is likely to come with a punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There are chances that the phone can get multiple RAM/Storage variants, as has been the case with all Xiaomi devices. Additionally, the Mi 11 Lite is expected to fall between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000.

As for the Mi 11 Lite design, the smartphone is most likely to take design inspiration from the Mi 11 and get a big main camera sensor arranged vertically in the top left corner.

However, we still lack concrete details on the smartphone and are awaiting more such details to surface. Until then, it would be safe to take these details with a grain of salt and wait for Xiaomi to release some details.

Hence. stay tuned to this space for further information.