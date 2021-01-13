Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite could launch with Mi 11 flagship globally

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is currently one of the most desirable smartphones on the planet right now and Xiaomi will eventually launch it in global markets in the months to come. Costing almost the same as the Mi 10 from last year, it could very well be a bargain in the 2021 flagship space. However, Xiaomi is planning a Mi 11 Lite too, and based on some recent rumors, it seems this cheaper midrange option will debut globally along with the Mi 11. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite spotted on BIS site hinting at India launch soon: See details

A recent report from Gizmochina claims that Xiaomi could eventually launch the Mi 11 Lite alongside the Mi 11 flagship smartphone. There’s still no idea on the launch timeframe of either of these devices, which is why we are taking this with a pinch of salt. There’s no lead on the specifications too but there are assumptions that point at the Mi 11 Lite based on the Poco X3, which is an affordable 4G handset selling in India and Europe. Also Read - Redmi K40 with Snapdragon 888 to launch next month: Report

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite could launch soon

There’s no lead on the Mi 11 Lite apart from a bunch of speculations from YouTube’s tech fraternity. Current rumors point at the Mi 11 Lite using the Snapdragon 732G chipset, a 120Hz display, and a 64-megapixel main rear camera. An FCC listing earlier confirmed the Mi 11 Lite name, along with a 4150mAh battery, a 33W fast-charging system, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and MIUI 12 onboard. There are supposed to be two variants with 6GB RAM as standard but differing in specifications. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T with Dimensity 800U SoC launched, Redmi 9T tags along

However, Xiaomi recently launched the Mi 10i in India as a more affordable iteration of the Mi 10T Pro at tempting prices. The Mi 10i with its Snapdragon 750G chipset is currently the most affordable 5G smartphone in Xiaomi’s lineup. Hence, for the Mi 11 Lite, it seems unlikely to see Xiaomi going back to a 4G chipset, given that it could eventually find its way to India and other global markets with budding 5G networks.

The Mi 11 series is also said to get a Pro variant around the Chinese New Year in February. While there’s no official information on the same, rumors have hinted at Xiaomi offering an upgraded camera system and faster charging system over the vanilla Mi 11. Xiaomi could eventually use a new 108-megapixel sensor for the main camera along with a periscopic zoom camera system. We could also see Xiaomi debut its 100W fast wired charging system and an even faster wireless charging system on the Pro.