Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite launching in India soon, hints BIS certification

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 11 Lite, a toned-down variant of the recently-launched Mi 11. The smartphone has started featuring in the rumor mill and the most recent one suggests that it will soon make its entry in India. Read on to know more about it.

Mi 11 Lite India launch to take place soon

It is suggested that the much-rumored Mi 11 Lite has been spotted on the BIS certification site hinting at an imminent launch in India. The news was brought to light by known tipster Mukul Sharma via a tweet.

The tweet suggests that a Xiaomi smartphone is found listed on BIS with the model number ' M2101K9AI.' The phone was found listed along with other Xiaomi devices (with only their model number listed) throwing light on the more future Xiaomi launches.

To recall, the Mi 11 Lite was recently leaked by a Vietnamese YouTuber via a video. The video leaked the key specifications of the Xiaomi phone. As per the video, the Mi 11 Lite will come with an LCD display with a punch-hole and a 120Hz refresh rate and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732g processor.

It could come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, although, we can expect more RAM/Storage options in India.

On the camera front, the device is expected to feature a square-shaped rear camera module (much like the iPhone 11) housing three cameras. The module could include a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera could stand at 16-megapixel.

Additional details include a 4,150mAh battery and MIUI 12 based on Android 11 for the device. While pricing details remain unknown, the phone could fall between VND 75,00,000 (around Rs 23,000) and VND 800,000 (around Rs. 25,000).

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is expected to launch in February or March along with the Mi 11 Pro and then arrive in India. Since, we lack concrete details on this, you will have to wait for some. Hence, stay tuned.