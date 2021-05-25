comscore Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite expected to launch in India soon: Price, specs and more
Xiaomi Mi 11 LIte is soon to make its entry in India as another member of the Mi 11 series. Here's what to expect from the device.

Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 11 Lite a couple of months ago as its lightest smartphone ever. The phone is now expected to reach the Indian shores, which could happen really soon. Also Read - Top Xiaomi smartphones to consider at every price point: Redmi Note 10S, Mi 11X, and more

The phone will be in addition to the Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi 11X Pro series in the country. Here’s a look at the details. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G looks like Mi 10 Ultra in latest renders: Everything we know so far

Mi 11 Lite coming to India soon

As suggested by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Xiaomi smartphone’s 4G variant will be the one launching in India. However, there’s no word on when it could happen. Also Read - Redmi 50-megapixel camera phone could outsmart 108-megapixel models

The arrival of the phone has also been teased by Xiaomi’s Marketing Lead, Sumit Sonal. While the tweet doesn’t explicitly say Mi 11 Lite, the mention of a ‘Lite and Loaded’ device is our cue.

Mi 11 Lite features, specs, price in India

To recall, the Mi 11 Lite is another member of the Mi 11 series, which comes in both 4G and 5G variants. It weighs 157 grams and is 6.81mm thin, becoming a pretty lightweight and thin phone.

It gets a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. The 5G variant gets a Snapdragon 780G chip. The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, there are three rear snappers that are arranged in a way similar to the Mi 11. There is a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel shooter that acts as both a telephoto and macro lens. The front camera stands at 16-megapixel.

The phone is backed by a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging and runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11. Additionally, there’s support for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock, NFC, dual speakers, and more.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite starts at Euros 299 (around Rs 25,000) in Europe. While there isn’t an official word, chances are that the phone can fall under Rs 25,000 in India.

  Published Date: May 25, 2021 1:25 PM IST

