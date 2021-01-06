Xiaomi recently made its flagship Mi 11 official. The Mi 11 Pro is already in the news to launch soon and in addition, we have new information, which suggests that the Mi 11 series will get a third device too, a laddered-down variant of the Mi 11, along with details regarding the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone. Read on to know more about the Mi 11 Lite. Also Read - Xiaomi had plans to ditch in-box charger back in 2015, says company CEO

Mi 11 Lite features, specs, price tipped

A Vietnamese YouTuber, The Pixel has leaked a major chunk of information about the Mi 11 Lite, throwing light on how the smartphone will shape up. The information was revealed via a YouTube video, which also gave us a glimpse of the possible design of the smartphone.

It is suggested that the Mi 11 Lite will feature triple rear cameras arranged in a square camera module, much like the iPhone 11. The rear cameras could be configured at 64-megapixel (main), 8-megapixel (ultra-wide lens), and 2-megapixel (macro lens). Upfront, there is expected to be a punch-hole display, which is expected to be placed in the top left corner. The punch-hole is expected to house a 16-megapixel front camera.

The alleged smartphone is expected to get a mid-range processor since it is a toned-down variant of the Mi 11. The processor could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, meaning there won’t be support for 5G. Although, it is suggested that the device could also get a separate 5G variant with a different processor, of course.

The device could come with an LCD display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Additional details include 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and the inclusion of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is most likely to run MIUI 12 based on Android 11. However, there is no word on the battery.

While there is no confirmation, the Mi 11 Lite is likely to start between VND 75,00,000 (around Rs 23,000) and VND 800,000 (around Rs. 25,000), becoming a mid-ranger phone and possibly launch in March this year, after the rumored Mi 11 Pro launch. However, we don’t know how long will it take for it to arrive in India.

To recall, the Mi 11 recently launched in China with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 108-megapixel triple rear cameras, a 20-megapixel front camera, a 4,600mAh battery with 55W fast charging, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.