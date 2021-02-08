Xiaomi Mi 11 has been launched in the global market with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage on Monday via a livestream. Some of the key highlights of the Xiaomi Mi 11 include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box, triple rear cameras, 2K display, among others. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal details regarding the India launch of the Xiaomi Mi 11. The brand introduced the Mi 10 series in the country and we expect the successor series to also make it to the country in the months to come. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Xiaomi shows-off new concept phone, Poco F2 could unveil soon, Realme V11 5G launch

Xiaomi Mi 11 global price details

The Xiaomi Mi 11 has launched in India at a starting price of EUR 749 (roughly around Rs 65,700) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at EUR 799 (approx Rs 70,000). Xiaomi has confirmed to offer a 2-year free warranty on the smartphone and a 1-year screen replacement guarantee. A special edition Mi 11 was also launched at the event but the price hasn't been revealed yet.

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi 11 was launched in China back in December last year. In China, the Mi 11 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,200), the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 48,600) and the top-end model of the phone with 12GB + 256GB storage is priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 53,100).

Xiaomi Mi 11 specifications

Xiaomi Mi 11 is the successor to last year’s Mi 10. The new Mi flagship device comes packed with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM memory and 256GB of internal storage. The phone also supports an in-display fingerprint sensor and face ID as security options.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Mi 11 comes packed with a 6.81-inch 2K AMOLED display that will offer a stunning multimedia experience to users. The phone will also be able to offer a seamless and visually attractive gaming experience, which is one of the key aspects for all the gamers out there.

In terms of hardware performance, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone will be available in three RAM and storage versions including 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

Camera is one of the key highlights of this flagship smartphone. The smartphone comes packed with a triple rear camera sensor including a primary 108-megapixel image sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone comes packed with a 4,600mAh battery with support for Mi TurboCharge 55W wired and 50W wireless charging support.