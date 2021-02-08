comscore Xiaomi Mi 11 with MIUI 12.5, Snapdragon 888 mobile Global Launch: Price, Specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 11 launched with Snapdragon 888, priced around Rs 65,700
News

Xiaomi Mi 11 launched with Snapdragon 888, priced around Rs 65,700

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 launched in the global market with a price starting at EUR 749 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Get specs and price details here.

Xiaomi Mi 11 launched, price

Representative Image

Xiaomi Mi 11 has been launched in the global market with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage on Monday via a livestream. Some of the key highlights of the Xiaomi Mi 11 include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box, triple rear cameras, 2K display, among others. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal details regarding the India launch of the Xiaomi Mi 11. The brand introduced the Mi 10 series in the country and we expect the successor series to also make it to the country in the months to come. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Xiaomi shows-off new concept phone, Poco F2 could unveil soon, Realme V11 5G launch

Xiaomi Mi 11 global price details

The Xiaomi Mi 11 has launched in India at a starting price of EUR 749 (roughly around Rs 65,700) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at EUR 799 (approx Rs 70,000). Xiaomi has confirmed to offer a 2-year free warranty on the smartphone and a 1-year screen replacement guarantee. A special edition Mi 11 was also launched at the event but the price hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Top five basic laptops for students and casual users under Rs 45,000

The Xiaomi Mi 11 global variant’s price starts EUR 749 (approx Rs 65,700) for the 8GB + 128GB variant while the 8GB + 256GB model comes with a price tag of EUR 799 (approx Rs ). There’s a special region-specific Xiaomi Mi 11 edition as well, but its pricing details remain unclear. The company said that this special edition will be available in “extremely limited quantities”. Also Read - Will you buy a Xiaomi smartphone for over a lakh? Xiaomi asks

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi 11 was launched in China back in December last year. In China, the Mi 11 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,200), the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 48,600) and the top-end model of the phone with 12GB + 256GB storage is priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 53,100).

Xiaomi Mi 11 specifications

Xiaomi Mi 11 is the successor to last year’s Mi 10. The new Mi flagship device comes packed with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM memory and 256GB of internal storage. The phone also supports an in-display fingerprint sensor and face ID as security options.

Mi 11 Ultra

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Mi 11 comes packed with a 6.81-inch 2K AMOLED display that will offer a stunning multimedia experience to users. The phone will also be able to offer a seamless and visually attractive gaming experience, which is one of the key aspects for all the gamers out there.

In terms of hardware performance, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone will be available in three RAM and storage versions including 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

Camera is one of the key highlights of this flagship smartphone. The smartphone comes packed with a triple rear camera sensor including a primary 108-megapixel image sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone comes packed with a 4,600mAh battery with support for Mi TurboCharge 55W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 8, 2021 6:39 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 8, 2021 7:33 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11
MIUI 12 based on Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
108MP+13MP+5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi 11 launched globally: Check specs, price and other details
News
Xiaomi Mi 11 launched globally: Check specs, price and other details
Realme Narzo 30 set to launch in India sooner than expected

News

Realme Narzo 30 set to launch in India sooner than expected

Telegram becomes most downloaded app, Is WhatsApp's popularity in danger?

Apps

Telegram becomes most downloaded app, Is WhatsApp's popularity in danger?

Apple to discontinue making iPhone 12 Mini soon

News

Apple to discontinue making iPhone 12 Mini soon

Poco M3 review: A good package at Rs 10,999 with very few drawbacks

Reviews

Poco M3 review: A good package at Rs 10,999 with very few drawbacks

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Xiaomi Mi 11 launched globally: Check specs, price and other details

Realme Narzo 30 set to launch in India sooner than expected

Telegram becomes most downloaded app, Is WhatsApp's popularity in danger?

Apple to discontinue making iPhone 12 Mini soon

Amazon Alexa turns 3 in India: Echo sale, how it grew and more

Samsung Galaxy A52: All we know so far

WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure

Who is Andy Jassy, the next Amazon CEO?

This is how you can stop Facebook from tracking you

What is Bitcoin? Is trading Bitcoin legal in India? and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 11 launched globally: Check specs, price and other details

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 launched globally: Check specs, price and other details
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Race भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, सामने आईं स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और डिजाइन डीटेल

Samsung Galaxy A12 स्मार्टफोन 48MP कैमरा और 5000mAh की बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत

WhatsApp में कमाल का फीचर, वीडियो से 'गायब' हो जाएगी आवाज

Apple iPhone 12 mini का प्रोडक्शन हो सकता है बंद, जानिए क्या है वजह

Samsung Galaxy A12 जल्द होने वाला है लॉन्च, जानें क्या होगा इसमें खास

Latest Videos

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera

Reviews

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review
FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

Features

FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 launched globally: Check specs, price and other details
News
Xiaomi Mi 11 launched globally: Check specs, price and other details
Realme Narzo 30 set to launch in India sooner than expected

News

Realme Narzo 30 set to launch in India sooner than expected
Telegram becomes most downloaded app, Is WhatsApp's popularity in danger?

Apps

Telegram becomes most downloaded app, Is WhatsApp's popularity in danger?
Apple to discontinue making iPhone 12 Mini soon

News

Apple to discontinue making iPhone 12 Mini soon
Amazon Alexa turns 3 in India: Echo sale, how it grew and more

News

Amazon Alexa turns 3 in India: Echo sale, how it grew and more

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers