Xiaomi Mi 11 now spotted in wild with a new camera design

As 2020 nears its end, the world of smartphone leaks and rumors is running overtime, showing us all the exciting stuff that we are supposed to see next year. The Galaxy S21 series from Samsung is already shown in its full glory while the OnePlus 9 series has started showing itself in parts. Now, Xiaomi joins the “leak party” but in a rather unusual way. What we are shown is made to look like Xiaomi Mi 11 leak but it seems like a deliberate attempt to show off the phone. Also Read - Xiaomi Android 11 update list: More 2019 devices to get the latest MIUI 12 based build

A Russian website going by the name of mobiltelefon.ru has shared a bunch of good looking pictures of the Xiaomi Mi 11. The report claims that the phone was captured in the wild but from what it seems, it is a deliberate attempt on Xiaomi's part to show-off the phone. Whatever may be the truth, the Mi 11 is shown in its entirety and it promises a big design departure from the outgoing Mi 10T series as well as the Mi 10.

Xiaomi Mi 11 spotted

From the photos, it seems like Xiaomi is doing a photoshoot for the device prior to the announcement. The phone shown here is said to be the vanilla Mi 11 that should be available in more countries. The alleged Mi 11 flaunts a mild gradient of blue and white, and sports its already iconic massive camera hump. Sadly, the photos don’t zoom enough to show what’s megapixel rating in those cameras. Could be the same 108-megapixel sensor from the Mi 10, right?

The report mentions that the rear cameras will have a brand new Samsung HM3 108-megapixel sensor for the main shooter. This will be accompanied by a telephoto camera as well as an ultrawide camera. The Mi 10 Pro, which is supposed to be the more expensive version, is said to get a periscopic camera. That’s quite an upgrade from the current-gen Mi 10T series that offers macro cameras and depth cameras.

Other known specifications for the Mi 11 series includes a Snapdragon 888 chip that itself is said to offer massive performance gains over the current-gen models. Both these phones will have closer to 5000mAh battery capacity and Xiaomi could debut its 55W fast wired charging system with the lineup.

Currently, the Mi 10 5G is the best phone Xiaomi sells in the Indian subcontinent. The Mi 10 5G has some striking features that include the 5G capable Snapdragon 865 chip, a 30W fast wireless charging system, 90Hz Curved edge AMOLED display, and a 108-megapixel main camera at the back of the phone.