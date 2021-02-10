Xiaomi, two days ago, brought the Mi 11 to the global markets. The smartphone is another Xiaomi flagship that comes with a beefy on-papers spec sheet with a price tag that won’t make a hole in your pockets. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi K40, K40 Pro design, specifications leaked ahead of launch

The phone is at par with high-end smartphones like the recently-launched Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and more devices to launch. However, does the smartphone win in the durability test? A new video tries to answer the question and tell us more about it.

Mi 11 passes durability test

Popular YouTuber, JerryRigEverything, who is known for conducting in-depth teardowns and durability tests on smartphones, recently conducted a durability test on the Xiaomi Mi 11. The video shows how durable the new Xiaomi smartphone and the results somewhat seem positive.

Before I tell you more about it, you should know that these durability tests use pretty tough methods on the devices and I wouldn’t recommend folks with weak hearts to consider watching it.

Now, let’s see what the video entails. The video first takes the device through a scratch test. Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverthing used a white stripe with a ‘1 to 9’ rating, where 1 defines the least scratching intensity and 9 the most. The phone began showing some scratches at around 6 and 7, which suggests that it doesn’t attract many scratches, thanks to the use of the latest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Moving forward, the phone’s metal sides, the glass back, and even the rear/front camera modules were tested for their durability. The aspect doesn’t attract much negative limelight as the phone was able to withstand all the scratching and did not succumb to the ‘JerryRigEverything’ test.

Mi 11 seems to have a good display!

Coming back to the display of the Mi 11, the in-display fingerprint scanner was also tested. This is the area which did get affected. A wave of scratches later, the in-display fingerprint sensor had difficulty in recognizing the fingerprint. However, it did manage to work.

Then came the burn test. The device got a slight white mark after 20 seconds of flame coming from the lighter, which was proven to be decent and the phone is now said to have one of the best displays.

The bend test was saved for the last. The phone did make a cracking sound when it was bent for the first time. But, no visible damage was seen, suggesting that it is durable. And mind you, we don’t really go on bending smartphones as Nelson does. Hence, you are safe if you go for it.

In conclusion, the Xiaomi Mi 11 passed the durability test with flying colors and it came out as a surprise as Xiaomi phones in the past have had a difficult time in cracking the tests.

This sort of adds on to the glory of the device and makes it a good option with quite an impressive spec sheet, clubbed with a good and durable design!

For those who don’t know, JerryRigEverything has previously conducted teardowns and durability tests on devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Google Pixel 5, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, the OnePlus 8T, and many more.