Xiaomi Mi 11 peeks at us before its launch on December 28

A couple of weeks ago, Xiaomi announced at the Snapdragon Summit 2020 that it would be the first brand to announce a phone with the Snapdragon 888 chip. The phone, called the Mi 11, will be a successor to the Mi 10T that launched some months ago. Xiaomi has so far kept the design of the phone mostly a secret but it seems that tipsters have managed to grab hold of some official renders before the official launch ceremony on December 28. Safe to say, the phone looks quite unique.

Popular concept creator and tipster Ben Geskin has shared a few official renders of the Mi 11 flagship. On top of that, certain posts on Weibo have also revealed some different color variants of the Mi 11. Another post on Weibo gave us a peek of the variant with the leatherback as well as a glimpse of the front of the Mi 11. The new designs are similar to what the previous leaks suggested.

Xiaomi Mi 11 design revealed in leaks



The Xiaomi Mi 11 goes for a completely different design theme this year. The rear is where all the new stuff has happened, i.e. a new cutesy squarish camera hump design with large circular housings for the two cameras. There’s a curvy design theme going around and from the leaked photos, it looks like the curved edges are making another return this year. That said, this seems to be the vanilla Mi 11 that we could see landing in India as the winter months fade away.

As for the specifications, the Mi 11 is confirmed to get the new Snapdragon 888 chip and Xiaomi has already revealed GeekBench scores for the same. Undoubtedly, the phone will be the most powerful Android device to launch in 2020. Xiaomi’s executives on Weibo have also stated that the display on the Mi 11 adheres to the highest quality with 13 new technological breakthroughs. Hence, you can assume that it will drive up the costs.

Previous rumors suggested a Quad HD+ display for the Mi 11 as a major upgrade for this generation. Moreover, the rear camera will use an improved 108-megapixel camera sensor that should theoretically catch more light and details than the older sensor.

Currently, Xiaomi is readying the Mi 10i for India once the year turns around. The Mi 10i was launched as the Mi 10 Lite in Europe back in September and it borrows the 108-megapixel camera from the Mi 10 flagship. The Mi 10 Lite also features a 120Hz refresh rate display as well as a 33W fast charging system. The phone relies on the Snapdragon 750G chipset, which also powers the Moto G 5G that launched in India a few weeks ago. What remains to be seen is how competitively does Xiaomi price the Mi 10i in India.