comscore Xiaomi Mi 11 peeks at us before its launch on December 28 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 11 peeks at us before its official unveiling on December 28
News

Xiaomi Mi 11 peeks at us before its official unveiling on December 28

News

Renders from the Xiaomi Mi 11 have leaked online, revealing how the vanilla variant looks for real. A photo of the leather edition has also leaked.

Xiaomi Mi 11

Source: Ben Geskin

A couple of weeks ago, Xiaomi announced at the Snapdragon Summit 2020 that it would be the first brand to announce a phone with the Snapdragon 888 chip. The phone, called the Mi 11, will be a successor to the Mi 10T that launched some months ago. Xiaomi has so far kept the design of the phone mostly a secret but it seems that tipsters have managed to grab hold of some official renders before the official launch ceremony on December 28. Safe to say, the phone looks quite unique. Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India to go for in December 2020

Popular concept creator and tipster Ben Geskin has shared a few official renders of the Mi 11 flagship. On top of that, certain posts on Weibo have also revealed some different color variants of the Mi 11. Another post on Weibo gave us a peek of the variant with the leatherback as well as a glimpse of the front of the Mi 11. The new designs are similar to what the previous leaks suggested. Also Read - More QLED Mi TVs coming in next one year, focus on "easy accessibility"

Xiaomi Mi 11 design revealed in leaks

xiaomi mi 11 Also Read - OnePlus roasts Apple on Twitter again, Xiaomi joins the party (grab some popcorn)

The Xiaomi Mi 11 goes for a completely different design theme this year. The rear is where all the new stuff has happened, i.e. a new cutesy squarish camera hump design with large circular housings for the two cameras. There’s a curvy design theme going around and from the leaked photos, it looks like the curved edges are making another return this year. That said, this seems to be the vanilla Mi 11 that we could see landing in India as the winter months fade away.

As for the specifications, the Mi 11 is confirmed to get the new Snapdragon 888 chip and Xiaomi has already revealed GeekBench scores for the same. Undoubtedly, the phone will be the most powerful Android device to launch in 2020. Xiaomi’s executives on Weibo have also stated that the display on the Mi 11 adheres to the highest quality with 13 new technological breakthroughs. Hence, you can assume that it will drive up the costs.

xiaomi mi 11

Previous rumors suggested a Quad HD+ display for the Mi 11 as a major upgrade for this generation. Moreover, the rear camera will use an improved 108-megapixel camera sensor that should theoretically catch more light and details than the older sensor.

Currently, Xiaomi is readying the Mi 10i for India once the year turns around. The Mi 10i was launched as the Mi 10 Lite in Europe back in September and it borrows the 108-megapixel camera from the Mi 10 flagship. The Mi 10 Lite also features a 120Hz refresh rate display as well as a 33W fast charging system. The phone relies on the Snapdragon 750G chipset, which also powers the Moto G 5G that launched in India a few weeks ago. What remains to be seen is how competitively does Xiaomi price the Mi 10i in India.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 25, 2020 2:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Price, specifications, launch date, design, photos
Features
Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Price, specifications, launch date, design, photos
Xiaomi Mi 11 peeks at us before its launch on December 28

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 peeks at us before its launch on December 28

WhatsApp Christmas stickers: Here's how to download

Apps

WhatsApp Christmas stickers: Here's how to download

OnePlus 9 borrows from OnePlus 8 Pro a lot, hints latest leak

News

OnePlus 9 borrows from OnePlus 8 Pro a lot, hints latest leak

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G spotted with Snapdragon 720G

News

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G spotted with Snapdragon 720G

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Price, specifications, launch date, design, photos

Xiaomi Mi 11 peeks at us before its launch on December 28

WhatsApp Christmas stickers: Here's how to download

OnePlus 9 borrows from OnePlus 8 Pro a lot, hints latest leak

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G spotted with Snapdragon 720G

Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Price, specifications, launch date, design, photos

PUBG Mobile India: Launch date, what's new, how to play

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data

Best Gaming televisions for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

More QLED Mi TVs coming from Xiaomi India in next one year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 11 peeks at us before its launch on December 28

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 peeks at us before its launch on December 28
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G स्मार्टफोन हुआ स्पॉट, हो सकता है जल्द ही लॉन्च

Realme Race स्मार्टफोन का टीजर आया सामने, मिल सकते हैं ये स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

साल 2021 में Google और Microsoft को एक और झटका देने की तैयारी में है Zoom

सैमसंग लॉन्च कर सकती है नया बजट स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Whatsapp को चुनौती देने वाला Honk मैसेजिंग ऐप हुआ लॉन्च, रीयल टाइम में चैट होंगे डिसअपिअर

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Price, specifications, launch date, design, photos
Features
Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Price, specifications, launch date, design, photos
Xiaomi Mi 11 peeks at us before its launch on December 28

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 peeks at us before its launch on December 28
WhatsApp Christmas stickers: Here's how to download

Apps

WhatsApp Christmas stickers: Here's how to download
OnePlus 9 borrows from OnePlus 8 Pro a lot, hints latest leak

News

OnePlus 9 borrows from OnePlus 8 Pro a lot, hints latest leak
Samsung Galaxy A72 4G spotted with Snapdragon 720G

News

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G spotted with Snapdragon 720G

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers