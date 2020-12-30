Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro now said to launch in February 2021

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is one of the most anticipated smartphones for 2021 and once it reaches the global markets, it is expected to be a highly desirable phone to pocket. However, for some enthusiasts, the Mi 11 isn’t as outrageous as some of the recent Pro flagship models. Xiaomi is eventually said to come up with the Pro model and while it wasn’t mentioned at this week’s launch, those interested maybe happy to know that it will have its own ceremonial announcement in February 2021. Also Read - Will your Xiaomi, Redmi phone get MIUI 12.5 update? Check list here

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station, who has a fairly reliable track record with smartphone leaks, has confirmed (via) a possible launch timeline around the Chinese New Year, which is in February 2021. The Mi 11 Pro will come with certain upgrades over the vanilla Mi 11 and most speculations point towards an improved rear camera system. An improved camera system, as well as a faster charging system, is also on the cards, although none of them are confirmed.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro expected specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro was leaked a couple of months ago when tipsters teased some official designer cases for both the phones. The Pro variant case came with a massive camera hump stretching across the top half of the phone. The phone also confirmed four camera lenses, out of which there's only one camera with a rectangular lens. This could possibly hint at a periscopic camera system with greater zoom capabilities.

The main camera on the Mi 11 Pro is itself said to come with a newer 108-megapixel camera that could theoretically offer improved performance. Digital Chat Station also said that the Mi 11 Pro will get a faster charging system. While the details were not shared, it seems Xiaomi might be preparing its 100W fast wired charging system ready for a commercial reveal. This year, a couple of premium flagship phones are expected to come with up to 120W fast charging systems.

The rest of the specifications are expected to remain the same as the Mi 11. Hence, we could see the same 6.8-inch 2K display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and the same industry-leading AMOLED panel. Xiaomi will surely use the same Snapdragon 888 chip on the Pro variant too, given that it is the fastest chip available at the moment. The battery capacity may also exceed the 5000mAh mark while retaining the same 50W fast wireless charging system.

Based on past launches, Xiaomi could reserve the Mi 11 Pro only for the Chinese markets initially. Globally, it is the Mi 11 that will reach global markets first and compete with the affordable spectrum of flagship-grade devices. The Mi 11 starts in China at 3999 Yuan (approximately Rs 45,000).