Xiaomi Mi 11 series India launch confirmed, no details on any model yet

Xiaomi Mi 11 series India launch officially confirmed, no details on any model yet

Just after the OnePlus 9 series launch, the Xiaomi announced that it is bringing the Mi 11 series to India soon. Here are all details.

It was long in the rumour belt and Xiaomi has now confirmed it. Just after the OnePlus 9 series was announced, teasers for Mi 11 series’ India launch went live on Xiaomi’s social channels. Xiaomi is yet to give out an exact launch date as well as the number of models coming to the Indian market. Based on past rumours, it seems that the Mi 11 series could spawn the Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, and possibly the vanilla Mi 11. Also Read - Xiaomi global “mega” launch event hints at Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Ultra, and Mi 11 Pro

In its teaser, Xiaomi seems to take an indirect dig at OnePlus, stating, “While others are focused on getting your attention, we are focused on making fiction a reality.” The heightened use of terms like Imagination and Innovation suggests that we might see the Mi 11 flagship from China making it to the Indian market. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 leaks, reveals identical design to the outgoing model

Xiaomi Mi 11 series launching in India

Prior to this announcement, there were leaks and rumours suggesting two new Xiaomi flagships heading for India. Xiaomi is expected to rename the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro Plus for the Indian market as part of its Mi series flagships, called the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro. With a vast amount of differences in specifications, these Mi series phones could launch at different prices. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro series next sale date announced: Here are all details

The Mi 11X, based on the Redmi K40, could bring the flagship-grade performance of the Snapdragon 870 chip, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 48-megapixel main rear camera as part of its triple camera setup, and Xiaomi’s MIUI 12 experience onboard.

The Mi 11X Pro, based on the Redmi K40 Pro Plus, is likely to bring the newer Snapdragon 888’s performance and Xiaomi’s popular 108-megapixel main shooter for the rear camera setup. These phones are expected to replace the ageing Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro.

Additionally, Xiaomi could also bring the vanilla Mi 11 from China for the Indian market. The Mi 11, apart from the Snapdragon 888 chip, offers some of the flagship experience such as a Curved-edge AMOLED display, wireless charging, stereo speakers, and more.

The entire Mi 11 series is expected to go up against the OnePlus 9 series that recently launched in India. Unlike previous years, OnePlus came up with three new models at different prices. The most affordable model is the OnePlus 9R starting at Rs 39,999 and is essentially a refined OnePlus 8T with a Snapdragon 870 chip and a new design.

The OnePlus 9 starts at Rs 49,999 with the Snapdragon 888 chip while the OnePlus 9 Pro with all the flagship bells and whistles demands at least a starting price of Rs 64,999.

  Published Date: March 24, 2021 10:31 AM IST

