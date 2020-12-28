Xiaomi Mi 11 launches with free 55W charger: All specs listed

Xiaomi has just announced the Mi 11 flagship for the Chinese market and it finally answers the biggest controversy surrounding the device: will it skip the charger? As hinted previously, Xiaomi will let buyers choose whether they want the charger or skip it in the interest of environmental reasons. For those who choose to get the charger, Xiaomi will send a 55W GaN charger for free along with the retail box, although it won’t be a part of the actual package. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 in pictures: Check out what this 2021 flagship has to offer

As for the Mi 11 itself, it is priced highly competitively as the last-gen Mi 10T series. The base variant of the device will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, costing 3999 Yuan (approximately Rs 45,000) in China. The same version with 256GB storage will cost 4299 Yuan whereas the top-end variant with 12GB RAM will set one back by 4699 Yuan. These seem fairly reasonable, given what the rest of the package has to offer. Also Read - With Xiaomi Mi 11 now out, should you still get the Mi 10T Pro?

Xiaomi Mi 11 specifications

As teased before, the Mi 11 is the first smartphone in the world to come up with a Snapdragon 888 chip. The Snapdragon 888 is the latest and the greatest chip from Qualcomm, with Xiaomi claiming that it managed to grab a score of 745,942 on AnTuTu, which is currently the best score on the platform. As stated earlier, you can get up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB onboard storage with the Mi 11 flagship. Also Read - MIUI 12.5 beta registration begins: Check if your Xiaomi phone is eligible

Xiaomi has upgraded the display massively this year over the Mi 10. The phone now uses a massive 6.8-inch AMOLED display with curved edges and a small punch-hole cutout for the camera. The pisel resolution now stands at 2K and it supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. Xiaomi says that the display is rated A+ by DisplayMate and is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus. The display is also said to achieve peak brightness levels of 1771 nits.

The battery section has seen upgrades too. The capacity is modest at 4600mAh but it now supports 55W fast wired charging and manages a full top-up under 45 minutes. There’s alaso a 50W fast wireless charging system that promises a full top-up in under 53 minutes. Lastly, a 10W reverse wireless charging system is also present in the Mi 11.

The phone gets Harmon Kardon tuned stereo speakers. The cameras get mega upgrades too. The main rear camera gets a new 108-megapixel sensor with a big 1/1.33-inch sensor and a lens aperture of f/1.85. This one is assisted by PDAF and gets OIS. This is accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 123-degree field of view and a 5-megapixel macro camera system.

Another aspect of the Mi 11 that Xiaomi stressed on a lot was the design. The Mi 11 comes in five color variants, comprising of blue, white, black, orange and purple. The Orange and Purple variants are available with the leather back option only. Xiaomi also revealed a special edition version of the Mi 11 for the top variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It costs 4699 Yuan and comes with a special textured glass surface at the back.

Xiaomi also revealed MIUI 12.5 that will debut on the Mi 11. MIUI 12.5 improves upon the design aspects of MIUI 12 with a claimed better optimisation experience and newer visual experiences.