Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra expected to go on sale in India in early July

Xiaomi recently introduced its premium smartphone of 2021: the Mi 11 Ultra in India. While the launch happened back in April, it still hasn't been made available for users yet. But, this might happen soon and for those who are awaiting a sale date, we might have some news for you.

As per a report by India Today Tech, Xiaomi is expected to start selling the Mi 11 Ultra in early July, which means you can grab it in a few days. Here are all the details to know.

Mi 11 Ultra sale in India to begin soon

It is suggested that Mi Homes has started taking people's interests into consideration and is expected to revert them on the same in the first week of July. In case you want to buy the Xiaomi flagship, you can simply call up any Mi Home store and let them know of your interest. You will get a call back whenever the device is in stock.

Xiaomi also had a discussion with its retail partners regarding the Mi 11 Ultra stocks. With all this, we can expect the ‘Superphone’ to go on sale in India in the first week of next month. It can be extended to the second half too. The phone is expected to be made available via both offline and online stores simultaneously.

However, Xiaomi is yet to announce an official sale date.

For those who don’t know, the Mi 11 Ultra was announced on April 23 in India and never went on sale. It was learned that its sale has been postponed indefinitely.

Mi 11 Ultra features, specs

The smartphone comes with a number of high-end features. It gets a Ceramic chassis that houses a big rear camera hump, which consists of a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, and a secondary display. There is a 20-megapixel front camera. The device supports various camera features such as OIS, 8K videos, Night mode, up to 120X zoom, and more.

It comes with a 6.81-inch Quad-curved WQHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, MEMC support, a peak brightness of 1,700 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection.

The Mi 11 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired and wireless fast charging.

Additionally, the 5G Xiaomi phone comes with IP68 water resistance (a first for Xiaomi), audio by HARMAN Kardon, and more.