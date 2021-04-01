Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra India launch confirmed: Here's when it is arriving

Xiaomi recently launched new smartphones (Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11i) in its Mi 11 series, as part of a global event. Following this, the eldest of them all — the Mi 11 Ultra — is soon to launch in India, as confirmed by the company. Also Read - New Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro with 100W fast charging, 11th Gen Intel CPU and more launched

The Chinese company is all set to launch the smartphone on April 23 in India. Read on to know more about the upcoming Mi smartphone in the country. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 series sells worth Rs 500 crores in first two weeks since India launch

Mi 11 Ultra India launch confirmed

Xiaomi has started sending media invites for the launch of the Mi 11 Ultra, scheduled for this month. While the invite mentions the Ultra only, there are chances that other Mi 11 smartphones can arrive in India, considering there isn’t available in India as of now. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Are these similar or different inside?

The launch will take place via an online event and will be live-streamed via the company’s YouTube channel. Other details regarding the upcoming launch will be posted on the company’s social media channels.

Mi 11 Ultra features, specs, price

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is a high-end smartphone by the company that carries with it a number of trending features.

To start with, the phone gets a big rectangular rear camera bump that houses three cameras. There is a 50-megapixel main camera with a Samsung GN2 sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a Sony IMX586 sensor, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. The front camera stands at 20-megapixel. The phone comes with various camera features such as 8K videos, improved night mode, Time-of-Flight laser focus system, up to 120x digital zoom, and more.

The camera bump is also home to a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED display with an AOD feature, notifications, and rear-view selfies.

Upfront, there is a 6.81-inch Quad-curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired, as well as, wireless charging and 10W reverse charging. It runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

Additionally, it is the first Xiaomi phone to get IP68 water and dust resistance, gets an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio, AI Face Unlock, and more.