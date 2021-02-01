comscore Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra could be in works; More Mi 11 Pro details leaked too
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra could be in the works; More Mi 11 Pro details leaked
News

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra could be in the works; More Mi 11 Pro details leaked

Mobiles

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi 11 globally soon via an online event scheduled to take place on February 8.

Xiaomi Mi 11 launch

Representative Image

Xiaomi, back in December last year, unveiled the Mi 11 flagship with the latest the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The Chinese company has been rumored to unveil more variants of the same as we have seen tons of leaks and speculations online. Also Read - These Xiaomi smart glasses could help tackle depression and anxiety

Now, details regarding its elder sibling — the Mi 11 Pro — and some more details have surfaced online that hint at the arrival of the eldest of them all — the alleged Mi 11 Ultra. Here’s what all we know. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10: When is the launch, what could be the price?

Mi 11 Ultra in tow

A new leak suggests that Xiaomi is expected to launch the alleged Mi 11 Ultra (or the Mi 11 Pro Plus) as well. As per Digital Chat Station (via Chinese microblogging site Weibo), the smartphone could come with upgraded features as compared to the other members of the Xiaomi Mi 11 series. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite latest leak hints at a flagship feature that vanilla Mi 11 lacks

Some of the key details that have been leaked reveal that the smartphone could come with a Quad HD+ display, which is expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is also expected to incorporate a punch-hole with a curved form factor.

The Mi 11 Ultra is also expected to go ‘Ultra’ in terms of the battery, which could be bigger in size and come with 67W fast charging support.

Mi 11 Pro to get dual-cell 5,000mAh battery

Another smartphone in the Mi 11 series is expected to the be Mi 11 Pro. We have seen multiple rumors regarding the same previously and the recent one suggests that it will get a dual-cell 5,000mAh battery. This information comes from the same source as the one who hinted at the Mi 11 Ultra.

A dual-cell battery in context means that the Mi 11 Pro battery will be split into two to improve the efficiency of the battery. This is the type of structure that OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme have recently adopted for their smartphones. This would also mean that the phone will get faster-charging capabilities, which in the Mi 11 Pro’s case could go up to 120W (wired charging) and 80W (wireless charging).

Other specifications could include the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a 108-megapixel primary sensor at the back, a 32-megapixel front camera, a 6.81-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and more features.

Apart from this, Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Mi 11 Lite, which will be a toned-down variant of the Mi 11.

However, we don’t know when exactly Xiaomi plans to make the Mi 11 Pro, the Mi 11 Ultra, and the Mi 11 Lite official. There are chances the phones could launch by the end of this month, which will the Chinese New Year.

In related news, the company is all set to launch the Mi 11 for the global markets via an online event scheduled for February 8. MIUI 12.5 will also be unveiled alongside.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 1, 2021 3:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi's upcoming smart glasses could treat mental diseases
Wearables
Xiaomi's upcoming smart glasses could treat mental diseases
Asus ROG Phone 5 listed on TENAA, MIIT: Photos, key specifications

Mobiles

Asus ROG Phone 5 listed on TENAA, MIIT: Photos, key specifications

Can Poco M3 turn the budget smartphone segment upside down?

News

Can Poco M3 turn the budget smartphone segment upside down?

Realme X7 price in India leaked ahead of official launch

Mobiles

Realme X7 price in India leaked ahead of official launch

When is the Redmi Note 10 launch, what could be the price

News

When is the Redmi Note 10 launch, what could be the price

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Asus ROG Phone 5 listed on TENAA, MIIT: Photos, key specifications

Can Poco M3 turn the budget smartphone segment upside down?

When is the Redmi Note 10 launch, what could be the price

Apex Legends Season 8: New character, map, gun and more

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro leaked: See details

iPhone 13 in news: A notch-less display, up to 1TB storage expected

FAUG First Impressions: How does it stand against PUBG Mobile?

Can Motorola Edge S change the Indian mid-range segment again like Poco F1?

FAU-G tips and tricks: How to play and win the match

FAU-G first impressions: Is it a Indian PUBG Mobile rival?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi's upcoming smart glasses could treat mental diseases

Wearables

Xiaomi's upcoming smart glasses could treat mental diseases
When is the Redmi Note 10 launch, what could be the price

News

When is the Redmi Note 10 launch, what could be the price
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro leaked: See details

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro leaked: See details
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite leaks hint at periscope zoom camera, Snapdragon 755G

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite leaks hint at periscope zoom camera, Snapdragon 755G
Motorola unveils its over-the-air charging tech

News

Motorola unveils its over-the-air charging tech

हिंदी समाचार

Itel A47 स्मार्टफोन 3 कैमरा, 2GB रैम, 32GB स्टोरेज और 3020mAh बैटरी के साथ 5,499 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

iQOO 9 में मिलेगी पावरफुल बैटरी और सुपर-फास्ट चार्जिंग, जानें कब होगा लॉन्च

Redmi K40 सीरीज में आ सकता है मिड रेंज स्मार्टफोन, मिलेगा 64MP कैमरा और 12GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G स्मार्टफोन भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, ये होंगी खूबियां

Redmi इस साल 108MP कैमरा सेंसर के साथ कई स्मार्टफोन करेगी लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review
FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

Features

FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

Hands On

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look
OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

Reviews

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

News

Asus ROG Phone 5 listed on TENAA, MIIT: Photos, key specifications
Mobiles
Asus ROG Phone 5 listed on TENAA, MIIT: Photos, key specifications
Can Poco M3 turn the budget smartphone segment upside down?

News

Can Poco M3 turn the budget smartphone segment upside down?
When is the Redmi Note 10 launch, what could be the price

News

When is the Redmi Note 10 launch, what could be the price
Apex Legends Season 8: New character, map, gun and more

Gaming

Apex Legends Season 8: New character, map, gun and more
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro leaked: See details

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro leaked: See details

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers