Xiaomi, back in December last year, unveiled the Mi 11 flagship with the latest the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The Chinese company has been rumored to unveil more variants of the same as we have seen tons of leaks and speculations online. Also Read - These Xiaomi smart glasses could help tackle depression and anxiety

Now, details regarding its elder sibling — the Mi 11 Pro — and some more details have surfaced online that hint at the arrival of the eldest of them all — the alleged Mi 11 Ultra. Here’s what all we know. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10: When is the launch, what could be the price?

Mi 11 Ultra in tow

A new leak suggests that Xiaomi is expected to launch the alleged Mi 11 Ultra (or the Mi 11 Pro Plus) as well. As per Digital Chat Station (via Chinese microblogging site Weibo), the smartphone could come with upgraded features as compared to the other members of the Xiaomi Mi 11 series. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite latest leak hints at a flagship feature that vanilla Mi 11 lacks

Some of the key details that have been leaked reveal that the smartphone could come with a Quad HD+ display, which is expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is also expected to incorporate a punch-hole with a curved form factor.

The Mi 11 Ultra is also expected to go ‘Ultra’ in terms of the battery, which could be bigger in size and come with 67W fast charging support.

Mi 11 Pro to get dual-cell 5,000mAh battery

Another smartphone in the Mi 11 series is expected to the be Mi 11 Pro. We have seen multiple rumors regarding the same previously and the recent one suggests that it will get a dual-cell 5,000mAh battery. This information comes from the same source as the one who hinted at the Mi 11 Ultra.

A dual-cell battery in context means that the Mi 11 Pro battery will be split into two to improve the efficiency of the battery. This is the type of structure that OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme have recently adopted for their smartphones. This would also mean that the phone will get faster-charging capabilities, which in the Mi 11 Pro’s case could go up to 120W (wired charging) and 80W (wireless charging).

Other specifications could include the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a 108-megapixel primary sensor at the back, a 32-megapixel front camera, a 6.81-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and more features.

Apart from this, Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Mi 11 Lite, which will be a toned-down variant of the Mi 11.

However, we don’t know when exactly Xiaomi plans to make the Mi 11 Pro, the Mi 11 Ultra, and the Mi 11 Lite official. There are chances the phones could launch by the end of this month, which will the Chinese New Year.

In related news, the company is all set to launch the Mi 11 for the global markets via an online event scheduled for February 8. MIUI 12.5 will also be unveiled alongside.