Xiaomi has finally launched new members of the Mi 11 series — the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, and the Mi 11 Lite — via a global launch event today. While the Mi 11 Pro and the 11 Ultra fall in the high-end category, the Mi 11 Lite acts as a toned-down variant of the Mi 11. Also Read - Mi 11 Ultra will be first Xiaomi phone to get water resistance

The smartphones are variants of the Xiaomi Mi 11 that launched recently in China, as well as, globally. Here’s a look at the new Xiaomi Mi 11 smartphones. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite confirmed to feature Snapdragon 780G ahead of global launch

Mi 11 Ultra features, specs, price

The Mi 11 Ultra is a high-end phone and carries a totally different design as compared to the Mi 11. There is a protruding, big rectangular camera bump, which looks like the one seen on the Poco M3. Except, this one’s more premium. The module also houses a mini secondary display for calls, battery percentage, and more notifications. The primary goal, however, is to take selfies. Also Read - Realme 8 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Price in India, specifications compared

Starting with the cameras, there are three: a 50-megapixel GN2 main camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. The front shooter stands at 20-megapixel. There are camera features such as 8K videos (via the macro lens too), Portrait mode, Night mode, the multi-camera mode to shoot via all the cameras at the same time, up to 120x zoom, and more.

It comes with a 6.81-inch punch-hole 2K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes in three RAM/Storage options: 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast wired and wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. It runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android. It comes with IP68 water and dust resistance, which is a first for Xiaomi. The phone also gets stereo speakers, HARMAN Kardon audio, NFC, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra comes with a price tag of RMB 5,999 (around Rs 66,300) for 8GB/256GB, RMB 6,499 (around Rs 71,900) for 12GB/256GB, and RMB 6,999 (around Rs 77,400) for 12GB/512GB.

Mi 11 Pro features, specs, price

The Mi 11 Pro looks a lot like the Mi 11 with the same camera bump, consisting of a big main camera at the back. Upfront, there is a 6.81-inch AMOLED 2K punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and comes in RAM/Storage options: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB.

On the camera front, there is a 50-megapixel main camera with a Samsung GM2 sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The form came stands at 20-megapixel. There are camera features such as 8K videos, portrait mode, OIS, HDR, and more.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast wired/wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. It runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. Additionally, there’s support for stereo speakers, audio by HARMAN Kardon, and IP68 water and dust resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is priced at RMB 4,999 (around Rs 55,300) for 8GB/128GB, RMB 5,299 (around Rs 58,400) for 8GB/256GB, and RMB 5,699 (around Rs 63,000) for 12GB/256GB.

Mi 11 Lite features, specs, price

The Mi 11 Lite 5G is the watered-down version of the Mi 11 and comes with a similar design. It comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G SoC, which makes it the first phone to get it. The phone gets two RAM/Storage options: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.

Optics-wise, there are three rear cameras: a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a macro lens. Upfront, there is a 20-megapixel front camera. There is support for Portrait mode, Super Night mode, HDR, and more camera features.

It is backed by a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging and runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. It is claimed to be the lightest Xiaomi phone and comes in a number of bright colour options, much like the iPhone 11 and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, NFC, IR Blaster, and dual stereo speakers.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is priced at RMB 2,299 (around Rs 25,400) for 8GB/128GB and RMB 2,599 (around Rs 28,700) for 8GB/256GB.

While the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi 11 Pro will be available to buy, starting April 2, the Mi 11 Lite will be up for grabs, starting April 16.