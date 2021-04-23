Xiaomi is all set to launch three new Mi smartphones in India today at a virtual launch event. The upcoming smartphones include the Mi 11 Ultra, the Mi 11X and the Mi 11X Pro. All three smartphones will be available on Amazon and Mi.com once they go official in the country later today. A new Mi TV will also go official at the same launch event. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra launching in India this week: Expected Indian price, features and more

The Mi 11 series online launch event begins at 12 noon on Xiaomi’s YouTube channel and also on social media handles including Twitter. You can also watch the event here: Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro India variant details leaked: Here's a look

Ahead of the official announcement, a lot have been revealed about the Mi 11 Ultra and also Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro. Let’s take a look at everything we know about the upcoming Xiaomi devices.

Mi 11 Ultra specifications

The phone has already been launched in China and it is expected that the same model will be unveiled in India today. Let’s take a look at the specifications here:

-The Mi 11 Ultra includes a 6.81-inch 2K WQHD+ E4 AMOLED quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s a 1.1-inch AMOLED secondary touch display on the back.

-It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

-On the software front, the phone runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

-It includes a triple rear camera setup: includes a 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 primary wide-angle sensor, two 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 ultra-wide-angle and tele-macro camera sensors.

-On the front, the phone includes a 20-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 lens.

-There’s a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired as well as wireless fast charging support along with 10W reverse wireless charging.

Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro: Specifications (expected)

Besides the Mi 11 Ultra, the company will launch Mi 11X series including the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro which are expected to be rebranded Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro+, respectively. Let’s check out the specifications here:

-Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro are expected to feature 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED displays, screen resolution 1,080×2,400 pixels with 120Hz refresh rates.

-The Mi 11X is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC while Mi 11X Pro could pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

-The smartphones are said to come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

-On the optics front, the phones could pack a triple rear camera setup. The Mi 11X could sport a 48-megapixel primary rear sensor while Mi 11X Pro could carry a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor.

-Both smartphones are said to be backed by 4,520mAh batteries with support for 33W fast charging.

Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X price in India (expected)

-The Mi 11 Ultra is expected to be priced over Rs 70,000 in India.

-The Mi 11X is expected to be priced starting at Rs 29,990 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB storage variant of the Mi 11X could be priced at Rs 31,990.

-The Mi 11X Pro is expected be priced at Rs 36,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. The top-end model is said to be priced at Rs 38,990 for the 8GB + 256GB storage model.

In addition, Xiaomi plans to launch a new Mi QLED TV 75-inch. The smart TV is expected to be priced under Rs. 1,50,000. Stay tuned to BGR.in as we bring you more details about these upcoming Mi products.