Xiaomi is all set to launch new smartphones in its Mi 11 series globally today. The Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, and the Mi 11 Lite will reach the global markets today and ahead of the launch, we have new information that confirms the presence of a crucial feature for one of these phones. The Mi 11 Ultra will get water resistance. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite confirmed to feature Snapdragon 780G ahead of global launch

The information has been confirmed by the company itself. Here’s a look at all the information we have with us. Also Read - Realme 8 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Price in India, specifications compared

Mi 11 Ultra to get IP68 water resistance

Xiaomi took to Twitter and revealed that one of the phones being launched today will come with IP68 water and dust resistance. The phone can be submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes. We expect it to be the eldest sibling, the Mi 11 Ultra. Also Read - Mi 11 Ultra to feature new super fast-charging battery tech inspired by electric vehicles

One more step forward to protecting your phones from splashes and dust. Tune in to the #XiaomiMegaLaunch at 19:30 (GMT+8), March 29, 2021! pic.twitter.com/2rKJm6aOTA — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 28, 2021

With this ability, the phone will become the company’s first to get water resistance. Until now, some Xiaomi phones came with splash resistance.

It is also suggested that the phone will come with a Helium release valve for the phone to release the built-up pressure to avoid any damage.

Mi 11 Ultra features, specs

While we don’t have all the official details, there are some to give us an idea of the Mi 11 Ultra and other Mi 11 phones launching today.

The Mi 11 Ultra is expected to come with a QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip. It is expected to come with a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN2 main sensor, along with a telephoto and a periscopic lens. It is expected to come with up to 10x optical zoom, new PDAF tech, and more improved camera features.

The device is also expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery 67W fast charging and 10W reverse wireless charging, and run MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

The Mi 11 Lite is expected to be a mid-ranger and come with a high refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, 64-megapixel rear cameras, 33W fast charging, and more. As for the Mi 11 Pro, it could share a resemblance with the Mi 11 Ultra.

In addition to this, Xiaomi is confirmed to launch the Mi Mix and the Mi Band 6 at the event.

To know how these new Xiaomi devices will be like, stay tuned!