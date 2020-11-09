On December 1, Qualcomm is expected to launch the Snapdragon 875, the mobile chipset that will be seen in the most high-end phones of the next year. One of the first brands to adopt this hardware will be Xiaomi, with the series of high-end phones Xiaomi Mi 11. It is said that the Xiaomi Mi 11 would advance its launch to January 2021. Now, weeks before its possible presentation, its passage through benchmarks has been leaked. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 स्मार्टफोन 48MP अल्ट्रा-वाइड कैमरा और बेहतर स्टेबलाइजेशन के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Alleged Xiaomi Mi 11 with Snapdragon 875 begins to be tested

The source of the leak is the informant dealntech. According to their post, a Xiaomi device with the codename “M2012K11C” has been seen passing through the Geekbench benchmark tests. Listing the device in the database shows that the motherboard bears the name “Haydn”. Looking at the Geekbench listing source code, we see that the processor is, in fact, Snapdragon 875. Also Read - Realme 3 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro - Check Out Latest Comparison with Specs and Price

The detail is concluded thanks to the frequency of the listed CPU cores. What has been recorded coincides with previous leaks about the cores of the Snapdragon 875. The list shows that the processor has cores at 1.8GHz, 2.42GHz, and 2.84GHz. In a previous leak from the informant Digital Chat Station, the configuration of the cores of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chipset was revealed. Thanks to this, it was learned that its CPU will be made up of the following way: Also Read - Realme Narzo 20 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro - Here's The Latest Comparison

1 Cortex-X1 core at 2.84GHz

3 Cortex-A78 cores at 2.42GHz

4 Cortex-A55 1.8GHz cores

First result on Geekbench

Moreover, the listing said that the GPU will be called Adreno 660. This is something that can be seen in the source code as well. Going back to Geekbench tests, we see that the alleged Xiaomi Mi 11 runs the Android 11 system. The device also achieves a score of 1,105 in single-core benchmarks. Then it achieved a result of 3,512 points in the multi-core tests.

It is said that this could be the listing of an early prototype of the Xiaomi Mi 11. This is because it seems to have 6GB of RAM, while the Xiaomi Mi 10 had 8GB of RAM in its base version. Another possibility is that, in reality, it could be the Redmi K40 Pro, although the launch of this model is still very far away (it is expected for March 2021).

The Snapdragon 875, thanks to its 5nm build and the new Cortex-X1 and A78 cores from ARM, will be quite powerful. We can expect at least 23% and 20% improvements in CPU and GPU performance, respectively. At the moment it only remains to wait for its official launch at the Qualcomm Tech Summit conference.