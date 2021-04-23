Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro launched in India: Price, features, specs

Xiaomi, as announced previously, has finally made the Mi 11X series official in India. The lineup comprises the Mi 11X and the Mi 11X Pro, both of which have been launched alongside the Mi 11 Ultra “Superphone” and the Mi QLED TV 75. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV QLED 75 launches in India with 120Hz QLED display, hands-free Google Assistant

The phones come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 800-series chips, a 120Hz display, and more highlights. Here’s a look at the new Xiaomi smartphones in the country. Also Read - Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 10, and more phones getting MIUI 12.5: Check out the full list

Mi 11X Pro features, specs, price and more

The 5G Mi 11X Pro is a high-end Xiaomi phone, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, much like the Mi 11 Ultra. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra with 120x zoom, two displays launched in India: Price, specifications

It comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED DHR10+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The display is covered with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone comes in two RAM/Storage options: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB, both coming with support for a memory card.

On the camera front, there is a 108-megapixel camera setup at the back. The main camera stands at 108-megapixel with Samsung HM2 sensor. There is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens. There is a 20-megapixel front-facing snapper. The phone supports 8K videos (at 30fps), slow-motion videos, Night mode, Portrait mode, and more camera features.

The Mi 11X Pro is backed by a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Additionally, there’s support for dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, IP53 certification, IR Blaster, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C port, GPS, and more. It comes in Cosmic Black, Frosty White. and Celestial Silver colours.

The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro is priced at Rs 39,999 for 8GB/128GB model and Rs 41,999 for 8GB/256GB model. The phone will be up for pre-orders, starting April 24 and will be available to buy, starting May 3.

As for the offers, buyers can get up to Rs 4,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards and the no-cost EMI option.

Mi 11X features, specs, price and more

The Mi 11X is a slightly toned-down variant of the Pro version. It gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and competes with the likes of the OnePlus 9R and the Vivo X60 Pro. It comes with the same display as the Mi 11X Pro. As for the RAM and storage, there are two options: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB.

The camera department has also changed. It features a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The front camera, however, is the same as the Pro variant.

The phone gets its fuel from the same 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast charging and runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Furthermore, it gets dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos Audio, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C port, GPS, IP53 certification, and IR Blaster. It gets the same colour options like the Mi 11X Pro.

The Mi 11X comes with a price tag of Rs 29,999 for 6GB/128GB version and Rs 8GB/128GB for Rs 31,999. It will be available to buy, starting April 27.

Interested buyers can get cashback of up to Rs 5,500 on the use of HDFC Bank cards and a chance to get the Mi Band 5 at Rs 500.