Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro prices leak: More affordable than OnePlus 9R?

The Xiaomi Mi 11X series will be launched in India later this week but a lot of information about it has leaked since early 2021. These phones are based on the Redmi K40 series from the Chinese market and will join the Mi 11 Ultra to complete the Mi 11 series. Ahead of the launch, however, prices for both these phones have leaked, and these will be quite affordable. Also Read - Top five smart TVs under Rs 30,000 best suited for watching cricket this IPL 2021 season

The leak comes from a tech writer going by the name of Debayan Roy, revealing prices for both the rumoured Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro. There will be two storage variants of these phones on offer – one with 8GB whereas the other one with 256GB. The RAM capacity remains the same on both these variants. Prices for the Mi 11X range are said to start from Rs 29,990. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X series roundup: Indian variants, prices, specifications and more

Mi 11X series prices leak

The vanilla Mi 11X is said to start from Rs 29,990 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-tier variant with 256GB storage is said to come at a price of Rs 31,990. The Mi 11X Pro is said to start at a price of Rs 36,990 for the base 128GB model whereas the top-end 256GB variant will cost Rs 38,990. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S, Redmi 10 series leak: RAM, storage, colours and more revealed

Do note that these aren’t official prices as Xiaomi is yet to reveal more details on the Mi 11X series. Additionally, these prices are based on global prices, and due to import taxes, we could see higher prices on these Xiaomi phones. Hence, we suggest you wait for an official unveiling from Xiaomi India.

The Mi 11X series is the true successor to the 2019 Redmi K20 series in essence. These phones are based on the Redmi K40 series, which themselves focus on offering high-end specifications at reasonable prices. The Mi 11X will be based on the Snapdragon 870-toting Redmi K40 whereas the Mi 11X Pro will be based on the Redmi K40 Pro+. The latter could be the most affordable phone with a Snapdragon 888 chip.

Xiaomi is also launching the Mi 11 Ultra in India as its ultimate flagship offering. The Mi 11 Ultra grabs headlines for housing the world’s largest smartphone camera sensor, a secondary mini display on the rear, a Quad HD+ display, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and 67W wired as well as wireless charging solution.