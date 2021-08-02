Xiaomi is now in the new for its upcoming flagship phone, which is purportedly called the Mi 12. A number of details regarding the device have leaked in the past and we now have some new details that give us an idea of what we can expect. Also Read - Mi 11 Lite 4G could be axed in India as rumours suggest an interesting development

As suggested by known leakster Ice Universe, the Mi 12 is expected to come with the newly released LPDDR5X RAM, the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chip, and more.

Mi 12 new leak pops up

Xiaomi's upcoming flagship phone is expected to be one of the first smartphones to support LPDDR5X RAM, which was announced recently. The Samsung Galaxy S22 is also expected to be on the list.

LPDDR5X RAM offers data transfer rate of 8,522Mbps, which is faster than the 6,400Mbps speeds of its predecessor. It is also said to improve signal integrity with TX/ RX equalisation and come with new adaptive refresh management for improved reliability.

Besides this, the Mi 12 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 898 mobile platform, which is expected to be announced in December. This gives us an inkling that the phone will launch in late December, much like the Mi 11. This contradicts the previous rumours that hinted at a Snapdragon 895 chip for the Mi 12.

While details regarding the upcoming Xiaomi phone are still under the carpet, we have some leaked details to look at. It is suggested that the phone will come with a 200-megapixel main camera made by Samsung and Olympus. This is the same camera sensor that could feature in the Galaxy S22.

It is also expected to come with a curved display with a high refresh rate, come with a big battery with up to 120W fast charging, and more flagship-grade specifications. It is also likely that the Mi 12 might come with dual displays, much like the Mi 11 Ultra.

However, you must note that these are just rumours and we need to wait for something more concrete to surface. We will keep you posted once we get some details. Hence, stay tuned.