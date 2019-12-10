Xiaomi Mi 2A Fast Charger with Cable launched in India

Xiaomi has launched a new 2A fast charger with cable in India. Called Mi 2A Fast Charger with Cable, the new device expands the company’s offering in the accessories segment. The new Mi 2A Fast Charger with cable offers 10W output, which makes it faster than 5W output offered by standard chargers that come bundled with most devices. The power adapter is bundled with a 1.2 meter long microUSB cable for charging. The new fast charger from the leading smartphone brand is also BIS certified.

Xiaomi Mi 2A Fast Charger with Cable: Price and Features

The listing for the product on Xiaomi‘s own website shows that it has a market retail price of Rs 599. However, the fast charger is available for Rs 449. The company notes that the charger offers super strong design that can withstand everyday heavy use. The charger measures 64mm x 44mm x 22m in dimensions and comes with 1.2 meter long cable. The Mi Fast Charger supports 2A fast charging and the bundled microUSB cable is capable of transferring data at speeds of up to 480Mbps.

Watch: Top smartphones to launch in December 2019

It also comes with 360-degree protection, meaning surge protection against 380V of charge. It is also BIS certified, which ensures full safety for the device being charged with Mi Fast charger. The Mi Fast Charger supports universal voltage range of 100-240V and can be used anywhere. The new fast charger from Xiaomi shows the ambition of the company to expand beyond smartphones. While the company is mainly seen as a smartphone brand, it wants to branch out to offer accessories as well.

With Mi 2A Fast Charger with Cable, you can charge Xiaomi devices as well as those from other brands as well. The charger is one such device that can be used with a range of devices including smartphones, tablets and wearables. With Mi 2A Fast Charger, Xiaomi is targeting these customers who would want to use a device for charging wide range of devices. At Rs 449, it also comes with an attractive price, making it a great choice for those looking to buy a charger with 10A output.