comscore Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched in India; Here are the specifications, design, and price
News

Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched in India; Here are the specifications, design, and price

News

The Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless Charger features a built-in cooling fan to keep things cool during charging. Let’s check out the rest of the details including specifications, pricing, and more for the charger here.

  • Published: May 8, 2020 2:04 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger

Xiaomi India has just launched a number of new products in the Indian market. These devices include the much-anticipated Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, and Mi Box 4K. As part of the launch, the company also launched its second wireless accessory, the Mi 30W Wireless Charger in India. Xiaomi shared all the details about these devices in a virtual launch Livestream. We have already covered the details about Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, and Mi Box 4K. Let’s check out the specifications, pricing, and more for the new Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless Charger here. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched with 108MP camera: Price in India, offers, full specifications, availability

Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched; details

According to the announcement, Xiaomi fans can use the Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger to charge their wireless devices. However, this device is perfect for the recently announced Mi 10 5G. The latest Xiaomi flagship smartphone comes with a 4,780mAh battery with 30W wireless and wired charging. We also get to know that the wireless charger features a built-in cooling fan. It will get rid of the heat generated during charging while keeping things below 38-degree Celsius. Looking at the design, it is like recent fast wireless chargers including the from OnePlus. The company has priced the wireless charger at just Rs 2,299. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 launched in India; will compete with Realme Buds Air

Watch: MIUI 12: Top 5 features

In addition, the company is also offering the Mi 30W Wireless charger for a special price of Rs 1,999 during the pre-order period. This means that users pre-ordering the charger will only need to pay Rs 1,999 instead of Rs 2,299. The company also clarified that the charger will be Qi-certified making it multi-purpose in use. Taking a closer look at the device, Xiaomi has added 5 layers of protection to ensure safe operation. These include protection against over-voltage, over-current, over-temperature, under-voltage, and static charge. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India: Price, Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event highlights: Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 launched

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event highlights: Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 launched

The charger also comes with “foreign object detection”. This feature will disable charging if the device detects any metal objects such as a key or coin on the charger. It also features an anti-slip silicone holder to keep the smartphone or wireless charging product secure. The company has also added such a non-slip pad on the bottom of the charger.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 8, 2020 2:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched in India
News
Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched in India
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event live updates: 5G smartphone, Mi Box, and TWS launch

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event live updates: 5G smartphone, Mi Box, and TWS launch

Moto Razr 2019 goes on sale in India

News

Moto Razr 2019 goes on sale in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched in India: Price, offers, specs

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched in India: Price, offers, specs

Most Popular

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India

Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event live updates: 5G smartphone, Mi Box, and TWS launch

Moto Razr 2019 goes on sale in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched in India: Price, offers, specs

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India
Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched in India
Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event live updates: 5G smartphone, Mi Box, and TWS launch

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event live updates: 5G smartphone, Mi Box, and TWS launch
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched in India: Price, offers, specs

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched in India: Price, offers, specs
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Mi 10 5G vs OnePlus 8 Pro: शाओमी या वनप्लस, किसके स्मार्टफोन में है कितना दम

Xiaomi 11 मई को लॉन्च करेगा ये न्यू वाटर प्यूरीफायर, होंगे ये खास फीचर्स

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless EarPhone 2 भारत में 4,499 रुपये में लॉन्च, 500 रुपये कम में ऐसे खरीदें

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया Mi Box, किसी भी टीवी को बना देगा Smart TV

Xiaomi Mi 10 Live Update: 108 MP कैमरा के साथ Xiaomi Mi 10 स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

Latest Videos

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

News

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look
How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Features

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device
Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India
News
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India
Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched in India
Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event live updates: 5G smartphone, Mi Box, and TWS launch

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event live updates: 5G smartphone, Mi Box, and TWS launch
Moto Razr 2019 goes on sale in India

News

Moto Razr 2019 goes on sale in India
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched in India: Price, offers, specs

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched in India: Price, offers, specs