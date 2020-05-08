Xiaomi India has just launched a number of new products in the Indian market. These devices include the much-anticipated Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, and Mi Box 4K. As part of the launch, the company also launched its second wireless accessory, the Mi 30W Wireless Charger in India. Xiaomi shared all the details about these devices in a virtual launch Livestream. We have already covered the details about Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, and Mi Box 4K. Let’s check out the specifications, pricing, and more for the new Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless Charger here. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched with 108MP camera: Price in India, offers, full specifications, availability

Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched; details

According to the announcement, Xiaomi fans can use the Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger to charge their wireless devices. However, this device is perfect for the recently announced Mi 10 5G. The latest Xiaomi flagship smartphone comes with a 4,780mAh battery with 30W wireless and wired charging. We also get to know that the wireless charger features a built-in cooling fan. It will get rid of the heat generated during charging while keeping things below 38-degree Celsius. Looking at the design, it is like recent fast wireless chargers including the from OnePlus. The company has priced the wireless charger at just Rs 2,299. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 launched in India; will compete with Realme Buds Air

Watch: MIUI 12: Top 5 features

In addition, the company is also offering the Mi 30W Wireless charger for a special price of Rs 1,999 during the pre-order period. This means that users pre-ordering the charger will only need to pay Rs 1,999 instead of Rs 2,299. The company also clarified that the charger will be Qi-certified making it multi-purpose in use. Taking a closer look at the device, Xiaomi has added 5 layers of protection to ensure safe operation. These include protection against over-voltage, over-current, over-temperature, under-voltage, and static charge. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India: Price, Features

The charger also comes with “foreign object detection”. This feature will disable charging if the device detects any metal objects such as a key or coin on the charger. It also features an anti-slip silicone holder to keep the smartphone or wireless charging product secure. The company has also added such a non-slip pad on the bottom of the charger.