Xiaomi Mi 5, Redmi Note 3 software update support comes to an end

Recently, it was reported that Xiaomi is discontinuing the software support for a few of its smartphone. Now, the company has confirmed it. Software support for 2016’s flagship device, Mi 5, and the same year’s wallet-friendly Redmi Note 3 are now suspended.

The upcoming stable or final version of the MIUI ROM will be the last one for those two smartphones, according to a post on MIUI’s Chinese forums. Last year too the Chinese company had reportedly dropped support for certain handsets; however, the bitter truth is that the software support cannot last forever. Additionally, Xiaomi has maintained a good track record of updating devices dating back almost three to five years, unlike other brands.

A GSMArena report suggests that the reason behind suspending the smartphone could be an excessive amount of phone launches each year, and bearing the cost for each software support could be too high as well as time-consuming. The report further asserts that “the two phones are nearly three years old and that’s pretty much you could get from a smartphone manufacturer these days.”

In the coming weeks, Xiaomi is rumored to launch a new smartphone with a 48-megapixel camera sensor. The handset is believed to be called the Redmi Pro 2. The device is also reported to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 chipset. The alleged upcoming Redmi series handset is said to come with a price tag of Rs 20,000, making it the most expensive Redmi smartphone that one has ever seen.