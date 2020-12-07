comscore Xiaomi's Mi to launch 55-inch QLED TV in India | BGR India
Mi to launch 'make in India' 55-inch QLED smart TV on 16 Dec

Xiaomi will be entering the premium smart TV space with the launch of its Mi 55-inch QLED smart TV to be launched on 16 December in India.

  Updated: December 7, 2020 4:12 PM IST
Xiaomi has been aggressively pushing itself in the Indian smart TV market and now the company’s Mi brand is ready to set foot in the premium segment with a fully ‘make in India’ 55-inch QLED TV to be launched in India on December 16, IANS reported. Also Read - Xiaomi India teases a QLED Mi TV launch: Is it the Mi TV 5 Pro?

Riding on affordability and value-for-money products, Mi Smart TVs are some of the top-selling TVs in India with a 22 percent market share in Q2 this year. Also Read - Oppo, Xiaomi exceed Samsung with better after-sales service, says Counterpoint study

Currently, the major players in the premium TV segment are LG, Samsung and Sony with each offering their QLED TVs at a premium price tag. This move from Xiaomi might pinch the other brands as Xiaomi is known to offer its products at extremely competitive prices. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 confirmed with Snapdragon 888, no tech specifications revealed yet

“We have seen that the aspirations of the consumers are ever-changing. With the launch of new QLED TV, we are focusing on the improvement of the momentum of this segment as well as increase its adaptation rate,” Eshwar Nilakantan, Category Lead, Smart TV, Mi India, told IANS.

This is the first time the Chinese mega-brand is entering the premium televisions space in India and seeing how the company has excelled in all of its current product lines, don’t be surprised if its QLED TVs are a hit with Indian customers. Currently, QLED TVs are at the forefront of emerging TV technology.

Xiaomi has been in the TV business in India for the past two years and kicked off its journey with the launch of the Mi TV 4. Since Q2 2018, the company has had a phenomenal running becoming one of the top TV brands in India.

Mi TVs are powered by Patchwall technology, an operating system that is designed specifically for Indian consumers.

Xiaomi touts PatchWall to be India’s most comprehensive content platform on TVs with deep integration of over 23 content partners including Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar and more content from over 16 languages and with over 30 other unique features.

Published Date: December 7, 2020 4:07 PM IST
  • Published Date: December 7, 2020 4:07 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 7, 2020 4:12 PM IST

Best Sellers