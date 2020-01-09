Xiaomi recently released the latest Android 10 OS update for the Redmi K20-series and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 phones in China. Now, the company is pushing the Global Stable Android 10 update for the Xiaomi Mi 8 smartphone as well.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Android 10 update details

The latest Mi 8 Android 10 update bumps up the MIUI version number to V11.0.1.0.QEAMIXM. It is about 1.9GB in size. The update brings the month-old December 2019 security update along with some bug fixes and the usual Android 10 features.

The update is rolling out in phases, which could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will receive a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, one can manually check for the update by going to the phone’s Settings section -> About phone -> System update.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 latest Android 10 global stable update brings a host of features. These include gesture navigation, system-wide dark theme, Live Caption, improved smart reply feature, and more. Google is also improving security and privacy with Android 10. Users can essentially let apps collect location data only when they are using them.

As per the changelog, the new software update optimizes the localized payment security in India, PiunikaWeb reports. It also fixes a bug where users couldn’t open notification settings in the Second space, and another fix for images overlapped in scrolling screenshots. The December 2019 Android security patch further fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework component.

Features, specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 8 flaunts a 6.21-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ (1080×2248 pixels) resolution and a display notch. The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU. The device also comes with an Infrared face recognition scanner along with a 3,400mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The device also sports a dual-camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The front comes with a 20-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. Lastly, connectivity options include Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline