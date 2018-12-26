comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 8 gets Android Pie-based MIUI 10 update; brings 960fps recording, night mode, and more
News

Xiaomi Mi 8 gets Android Pie-based MIUI 10 update; brings 960fps recording, night mode, and more

News

Night sight was made famous by Google Pixel 3 lineup as it allowed users to take decent images in extremely difficult lighting conditions.

  • Published: December 26, 2018 8:46 PM IST
xiaomi-mi-8-blue-main

Xiaomi has just released a new version of its in-house Android-based MIUI for its Mi 8 lineup. The highlight of this update is that it brings night mode, which the company initially introduced on the Mi MIX 3, to the Mi 8 devices. It is also worth noting that the company has already updated the core of its in-house Android-based skin to Android 9 Pie. Considering that the latest update is based on Android 9 Pie, the build brings all the Android 9 Pie-based features to the system along with other additions that Xiaomi introduced.

This new update was initially spotted by GizmoChina, and the update also brings slow motion video recording up to 960fps. As previously mentioned, the update also brings night mode, a feature that was made famous by Google Pixel 3 lineup. This feature allows users to take decent images in conditions that were previously unimaginable. To achieve this, the software takes multiple shots from the camera sensor and then combines them in an intelligent way to get better-exposed images.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

According to the report, the update also brings new navigation gestures along with card-based multi-tasking view. This new update is currently rolling out for Mi 8 and Mi 8 Explorer Edition devices in the Chinese market. The report noted that it is likely that the company is planning to roll out the update for devices outside Chine in coming weeks.

Xiaomi's 'No. 1 Mi Fan Sale' live on Amazon India: Check out discounts on select Xiaomi smartphones

Also Read

Xiaomi's 'No. 1 Mi Fan Sale' live on Amazon India: Check out discounts on select Xiaomi smartphones

However, users on MIUI forums have stated that some users outside China are also receiving the update. It is currently unclear if the update they are receiving is similar to the update that brings the Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 version along with night sight. According to the changelog, the new update brings the MIUI version to 10.1.2.0 and amounts to about 288MB in size. Other changes include Google Lens support, November Android security patch, fixes in media playback volume, and optimizations in the apps section in the Settings app.

You Might be Interested

Mi 8 Explorer Edition

Mi 8 Explorer Edition
Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Dual 12MP wide-angle + 12MP telephoto
Xiaomi Mi 8

Xiaomi Mi 8
Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Dual 12MP wide-angle + 12MP telephoto
Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3

71000

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12.2MP
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3
Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 845 octa core SoC
12MP + 12MP
  • Published Date: December 26, 2018 8:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
This Google Chrome bug can freeze your Windows 10 PC
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9 Pie stable OTA update rolling out globally
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio spotted testing VoWiFi once again
thumb-img
Gaming
Beware! PUBG Mobile ban by High Court of Maharashtra is fake news

Most Popular

Nokia 7.1 Review

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Review

Honor Band 4 Review

Asus Zenfone Max M2 Review

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Review

Xiaomi Mi 8 gets Android Pie-based MIUI 10 update; brings 960fps recording, night mode, and more

MediaTek Helio P35 better than Snapdragon 625 SoC, reveals benchmark scores

Honor YOYO AI smart speaker launched in China at RMB 199

Oppo announces Breeno, a proprietary voice assistant for its smartphones

Xiaomi Poco F1, Mi 8 issues fixed with MIUI 10 Global Beta update

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 8 gets Android Pie-based MIUI 10 update; brings 960fps recording, night mode, and more

News

Xiaomi Mi 8 gets Android Pie-based MIUI 10 update; brings 960fps recording, night mode, and more
MediaTek Helio P35 better than Snapdragon 625 SoC, reveals benchmark scores

News

MediaTek Helio P35 better than Snapdragon 625 SoC, reveals benchmark scores
Honor YOYO AI smart speaker launched in China at RMB 199

News

Honor YOYO AI smart speaker launched in China at RMB 199
Xiaomi Poco F1, Mi 8 issues fixed with MIUI 10 Global Beta update

News

Xiaomi Poco F1, Mi 8 issues fixed with MIUI 10 Global Beta update
Nokia 7.1 Review

Review

Nokia 7.1 Review

हिंदी समाचार

फेसबुक प्रेमी के चक्कर में बेटी ने मां को चाकू से गोदा

शाओमी Mi A1 को मिलनी शुरू हुई एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई की स्टेबल अपडेट

शाओमी Redmi 5 को मिली एंड्रॉइड 8.1 ओरियो बेस्ड स्टेबल MIUI 10 अपडेट

48-मेगापिक्सल कैमरे वाला Honor V20 हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

स्टूडेंट ने गुस्से में महिला प्रोफेसर का नंबर डेटिंग साइट पर डाला, हिरासत में छात्र

News

Xiaomi Mi 8 gets Android Pie-based MIUI 10 update; brings 960fps recording, night mode, and more
News
Xiaomi Mi 8 gets Android Pie-based MIUI 10 update; brings 960fps recording, night mode, and more
MediaTek Helio P35 better than Snapdragon 625 SoC, reveals benchmark scores

News

MediaTek Helio P35 better than Snapdragon 625 SoC, reveals benchmark scores
Honor YOYO AI smart speaker launched in China at RMB 199

News

Honor YOYO AI smart speaker launched in China at RMB 199
Oppo announces Breeno, a proprietary voice assistant for its smartphones

News

Oppo announces Breeno, a proprietary voice assistant for its smartphones
Xiaomi Poco F1, Mi 8 issues fixed with MIUI 10 Global Beta update

News

Xiaomi Poco F1, Mi 8 issues fixed with MIUI 10 Global Beta update