Xiaomi Mi 8 gets Android Pie-based MIUI 10 update; brings 960fps recording, night mode, and more

Xiaomi has just released a new version of its in-house Android-based MIUI for its Mi 8 lineup. The highlight of this update is that it brings night mode, which the company initially introduced on the Mi MIX 3, to the Mi 8 devices. It is also worth noting that the company has already updated the core of its in-house Android-based skin to Android 9 Pie. Considering that the latest update is based on Android 9 Pie, the build brings all the Android 9 Pie-based features to the system along with other additions that Xiaomi introduced.

This new update was initially spotted by GizmoChina, and the update also brings slow motion video recording up to 960fps. As previously mentioned, the update also brings night mode, a feature that was made famous by Google Pixel 3 lineup. This feature allows users to take decent images in conditions that were previously unimaginable. To achieve this, the software takes multiple shots from the camera sensor and then combines them in an intelligent way to get better-exposed images.

According to the report, the update also brings new navigation gestures along with card-based multi-tasking view. This new update is currently rolling out for Mi 8 and Mi 8 Explorer Edition devices in the Chinese market. The report noted that it is likely that the company is planning to roll out the update for devices outside Chine in coming weeks.

However, users on MIUI forums have stated that some users outside China are also receiving the update. It is currently unclear if the update they are receiving is similar to the update that brings the Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 version along with night sight. According to the changelog, the new update brings the MIUI version to 10.1.2.0 and amounts to about 288MB in size. Other changes include Google Lens support, November Android security patch, fixes in media playback volume, and optimizations in the apps section in the Settings app.