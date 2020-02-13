comscore Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro gets Android 10-based MIUI 11 stable update | BGR India
  • Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro gets MIUI 11 stable update based on Android 10
Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro gets MIUI 11 stable update based on Android 10

Apart from the new Android 10 OS, the latest Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro update also brings the two-month December 2019 security patch to the device.

Xiaomi is rolling out a new software update for its Mi 8 Pro flagship smartphone from 2018. The latest update brings the Android 10-based MIUI 11 to the device along with the two-months old December 2019 security patch. Here’s everything new with the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro latest update.

The Xiaomi Mi 9T Android 10 update bumps up the MIUI software build version number to V11.0.1.0.QECMIXM. The OTA firmware is about 1.9 GB in size and currently available to download for users based in Europe, PiunikaWeb reports. As mentioned, the update brings the December 2019 security patch update along with some bug fixes and the usual Android 10 features.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro latest update is rolling out incrementally via OTA. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units. Users will receive a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the Settings section -> About phone -> System update.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro update brings new features to the device, including gesture navigation, system-wide dark theme, Live Caption, improved smart reply feature, and more. The update also improves the overall system stability of the device and includes new security optimization for localized payment.

As per the changelog, the new MIUI 11 software update further fixes a significant bug where users couldn’t open notification settings in the Second space. Additionally, the December 2019 Android security patch fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework. This could have enabled a remote attacker to craft a file in executing an arbitrary code within the privileged process.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro features, specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro smartphone flaunts a 6.21-inch Super AMOLED display with FullHD+ (1080 x 2248 pixels) resolution. It also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU. The device additionally has a dual-rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens.

