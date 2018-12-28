comscore
Xiaomi Mi 8 Series, Motorola One Power receive new update

Xiaomi has started releasing the final and stable version of the MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie to the Mi 8 and Mi 8 Explorer Edition.

  Published: December 28, 2018 10:12 AM IST
While the Motorola One Power has reportedly received a significant software update, Xiaomi’s Mi 8 series too has started receiving new updates. Though the Mi 8 series hasn’t made its way to the Indian shores, there are quite a few Xiaomi fans waiting for those devices here.

Earlier this year, the Mi 8 series was launched in China with MIUI 9 software, which later got upgraded to MIUI 10. The smartphones were still running the old Android 8.0 Oreo; however, they have now started receiving the latest Android OS. Xiaomi has started releasing the final and stable version of the MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie to the Mi 8 and Mi 8 Explorer Edition. Apart from these, the Mi 8 Lite and Mi 8 Pro are yet to receive the upgrade and is expected to get it soon.

The update brings a few beneficial features, that will further enhance users camera experience. The devices will be getting a Night Mode and a Super Slow Motion video recording features. The night mode will help fix the dynamic range and textures of the images, reducing the noise. Additionally, the smart AI algorithms will too work in the background to deliver better results. As for the Super Slow Motion, one will be able to record a video at 960fps, with WeChat integration for quick sharing. The update will also improve users UI experience.

Coming to the Motorola One Power, as per a Reddit discussion, the smartphone has received a new software update, offering Android’s December 2018 security patch. The update also enhances the smartphone’s network stability and call quality. It also improves system stability. To recall, the Motorola One Power is part of Google’s Android One program, meaning it runs stock Android UI and gets security-based updates on time. The mid-range handset received its Android 9 Pie in November 2018.

  Published Date: December 28, 2018 10:12 AM IST

