Xiaomi Mi 8 update to bring support for 1080p video recording at 60fps: Lin Bin

The Mi 8 recently received 960fps slow-mo video recording in December.

  Published: January 31, 2019 11:16 AM IST
The Xiaomi Mi 8 will be getting 60fps video recording capabilities in the coming two months, confirmed Xiaomi’s co-founder and President Lin Bin today in a post on Weibo. The post was in reply to a Xiaomi Mi 8 owner who said that he would love to see 60fps video recording on the Mi 8. In response, the Xiaomi head said that they have been working on it and it should arrive within two months. The info comes after Xiaomi pushed a number of new features like 960fps slow-mo video recording, Super Night Scene mode with Android Pie update to the flagship in December last year.

Weirdly enough, as some MIUI forum posts state, the Mi 8 has 1080p video recording at 30fps and 120fps, but there’s still no support for 60fps recording yet although there have been workarounds. With the Xiaomi executive now confirming the feature, at least Chinese users can look forward to it in the near future.

The Mi 8 is one of the most affordable flagship phones of 2018 even though it never came to India. It was released in May last year, and has a dual glass sandwiched design and a notched display. It has a 6.21-inch AMOLED screen, 18.7:9 ratio, and resolution is FHD+ (2248×1080 pixels). It also comes with the IR Face Unlock feature that has dedicated hardware to make face unlock more secure.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

It has the same camera specifications as the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s with the main rear camera being a Sony IMX363 sensor. At the back, it has a wide-angle + telephoto solution which has support for OIS and optical zoom. Sadly, the handset or any of its other versions are not coming to India while the Xiaomi Mi 9 rumors seem to have picked up steam by now.

  • Published Date: January 31, 2019 11:16 AM IST

