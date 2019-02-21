comscore
Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition features a special camera with f/1.47 aperture and 7P lens

Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition is now one of the most powerful smartphones in the market with Snapdragon 855 SoC and 12GB of RAM.

  Published: February 21, 2019 11:52 AM IST
Xiaomi launched its Mi 9 series of flagship smartphones in China yesterday. The lineup included three devices – Mi 9, Mi 9 SE, and the Mi 9 Explorer Edition. The smartphones are expected to be globally unveiled at MWC 2019 next week. Like last year’s model, the Explorer Edition of the Mi 9 series smartphone comes with a glass-shaped back cover that shows what the internal parts would look like, although the components shown on the back of the device would be a part of an RF shield.

The Mi 9 Explorer Edition incorporates a triple-camera setup like the Mi 9, but Xiaomi has opted for a more advanced configuration of Sony IMX586 48-megapixel primary sensor with 7P lenses and f/1.47 aperture, GSMArena reports. The secondary sensor comes with a 12-megapixel Samsung’s S5K3M5 telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom support, while the third sensor features a Sony IMX481 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, which will support up to 117-degrees point of view.

The setup is accompanied by laser autofocus apart from LED flash. At the front, the Mi 9 Explorer Edition houses a 24-megapixel shooter for selfies. This boost in Aperture size and lenses for the Mi 9 Explorer Edition could enable users to shoot great photos in low-light conditions. It could also use Artificial Intelligence-based algorithms to detect the lighting conditions, and accordingly, adjust the various settings for the best result possible.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition specifications, features

The Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, coupled with Gorilla Glass 6 and 90.7 percent of screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with Adreno 640 GPU. It is also accompanied by the wireless charging technology and support reversible charging to power other devices. The Mi 9 Explorer Edition is priced from RMB 3,999 (Rs 42,000 approximately), and will be available in the coming weeks in China.

